For local musician Andy Wallman, life is missing its normal melodies.
Since COVID-19 health orders came down last month that restrict public gatherings, including live performances, life has gotten “very, very quiet,” Wallman said.
Local bars and restaurants are closed other than for carrying out food and live music events have been canceled.
The local music scene is suffering as a result.
“There’s nothing like a great, loud rock song with 200 people cheering at the end of it, and banging drums and loud guitars,” Wallman said. “We’re missing all that right now.”
Wallman is a singer and tambourine player for The Gomers, a Madison-area band that formed in 1985. He lives in Cambridge, and the band has in the past played local events including Midwest Fire Fest and Cambridge’s Summer Concert Series.
Wallman said the absence of live music right now leaves a hole for both musicians and audiences.
“Audiences want that outlet and catharsis. They want to dance, and they want to cheer loud after somebody does a great guitar solo, and they can’t do that,” Wallman said.
Professional musicians like singer/songwriter Mark Croft, of Monona, who has played at local events in past years like Deerfield’s ChiliFest, say it’s a scary time to be a full-time performer.
The way that musicians normally make money “is not going to be here for a little while,” said Croft, who’s worked as a professional musician for 15 years.
Musicians are making the best of a tough situation by live-streaming performances, creating online content and accepting online tips, Croft said.
“The live streaming thing became the only real option,” Croft said.
The widespread closures affect professional and hobby musicians alike, Wallman said.
“If you’re that type of a creator right now, a majority of your income is gone,” Wallman said.
Kurt Griesemer, of Cambridge, plays in a band called The Tooles. It performed at last year’s summer Cambridge Summer Concert Series organized by the Cambridge Arts Council.
For an Irish-Americana band, St. Patrick’s Day should be the busiest time of the year, Griesemer said. The Tooles lost at least four shows during March. While Griesemer has a day job, that loss still hurts.
“We lost a third of our income in that month, or more,” Griesemer said.
And there’s no telling how long the dry spell could last.
“In the summer, I make about more than a third of my yearly income,” performing, Croft said. “If this pushes into June, July and August...that’s going to have an impact on me going forward. That’s a scary thing.”
The impacts, Wallman said, may be seen even after public gathering restrictions are lifted and venues reopen.
“I could see ticket sales being down once live events and music are happening again, because a lot of people are going to be nervous,” Wallman said.
“Are they going to wear masks, are they going to be six feet apart, are they not going to want to touch the beer the bartender hands them?” he continued. “There’s a big unknown out there.”
Lisa Dixon of the Twang Dragons, a country-rock band that frequently plays in Rockdale and Deerfield, said she worries about the effect on venue employees as the stay-at-home order continues – people like sound engineers, venue owners and waitstaff.
“We want to do whatever we can to support their business,” Dixon said. “There are so many people that are hurting right now.”
Croft agreed.
“I am afraid for many of the venues I play,” Croft said. “I’m very nervous that a lot of these places won’t be able to re-open.”
Croft has done two live-streamed sessions already, with another coming up on Friday April 17. It’s a live stream sponsored by the Grand Operahouse in Oshkosh. All can be found on his website and social media pages.
“What really matters, I think, is just still making music and still performing for people, via whatever means you have,” Croft said.
While it’s different from a screaming crowd, it’s a cool experience, Croft said.
“In a way it’s oddly more intimate of a performance than maybe it would be if you were in a loud bar with 15 TVs on,” Croft said. “You’re inviting people into your home.”
Wallman said artists moved to the internet right away as the closures began. Leave it to creative people to find a creative way to reach audiences, he said.
Wallman and another member of The Gomers are doing a live stream concert series called “Social Distraction,” hosted by Madison production company Frank Productions and The Isthmus magazine in Madison, which is temporarily not publishing but is still working to help promote local music online.
They’re performing an entire Rolling Stones album on April 22 at 4 p.m. on Facebook. Wallman is calling the show “Gimme Shelter In Place.”
Griesemer has started taking requests online and posting videos for fans.
Dixon is doing a live stream performance on Facebook every Tuesday with her husband, a guitarist and fellow member of the Twang Dragons. They call it “Two Dragon Tuesday.”
“We’re going to play, we’re going to joke, we’re going to drink, just like we were (before),” Dixon said. “It’s a great, great time to catch the local musicians.”
Many artists doing live streaming have started accepting online tips, Wallman said. It’s become popular for an artist to post their PayPal or Venmo online payment processing accounts, along with their live streams. An “online tip jar,” he says it’s called.
“People have been really generous and receptive,” Croft said.
However, “I don’t know if a musician can rely on those types of shows to supplant the income they’ve lost,” Wallman said. But, he said, “it’s better than nothing.”
The social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a psychological toll on musicians, the artists say.
Musicians “want to perform and entertain and express (themselves) and be creative in front of people,” Wallman said.
Right now, “nobody is performing out in front of people,” Griesemer said.
Even if bands are creating content online, they still can’t gather for practices, because they’re socially distancing like everyone else.
“The Gomers go back over 30 years, and to not see your buddies... it stinks,” Wallman said.
“Solo performers like being by themselves. People in bands like the camaraderie,” Griesemer said.
It’s hard to create right now, the musicians said.
“That’s not where my headspace is right now,” Griesemer continued. Everyone has “parents to worry about, kids to worry about, jobs to worry about.”
Croft said in the first few weeks of the stay-at-home order, he didn’t write or play music other than his live streams. It was too overwhelming of a time, he said.
But now, as the public health orders stretch on, Croft said he hopes to use his upcoming time for creativity.
“There’s great music being done,” online, Griesemer said. “People are turning to art to get them through this terribly dark time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.