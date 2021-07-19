You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

July 23-Aug. 6 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The next meal is July 28. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, July 23

Italian Sausage with pepper and onion

Coney Bun

Roasted potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Cuties or Mandarin Orange

Cherry Italian Ic

MO – Veggie strips with peppers and onion

NCS – SF ice cream

Tuesday, July 27

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

Mixed greens

Dressing

Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Chocolate Pudding Cup

MO – N/A

NCS – SF pudding

Friday, July 30

Egg Salad

on WW Bread

Pickled Beets

Tom. cucumber onion salad

Banana

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

MO – n/a

NCS – pineapple

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Apple Crisp

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – Spiced Apples

Friday, Aug. 6

Greek Chicken Pasta Salad

Carrot Raisin Salad

4 bean salad

Pineapple

Strawberry Jell-o

MO – Veggie Pasta Salad

NCS – SF Jello

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

