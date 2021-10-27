Early Development Screenings
The Deerfield Community School District will be holding developmental screenings of children between two and a half to five years old, or those not currently enrolled in the district’s 4K program.
Screenings will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W Quarry St. Each session should last about 30 minutes.
This special event is open to all families that reside in the Deerfield School District. Speech and language, cognition, motor, social, self-help skills and vision will be screened by district staff.
Contact the DES office at (608) 764-5442 to schedule an appointment.