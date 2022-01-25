The Deerfield Village Board has approved the final design of a new village hall, paving the way for construction to start in May and be done in December.
The Jan. 24 vote was 5-1 with Arnold Evensen absent and Tessa Dunnington dissenting.
Dunnington said she’s concerned about how the project might be financed in relation to other coming village fiscal obligations.
Projected to cost $2.1 million, the new village hall is proposed to be built on the south side of West Nelson Street, adjacent to Firemen’s Park. The site most recently held a private home that burned down about a decade ago.
Its construction is tentatively proposed to be financed through borrowing without community approval via a referendum.
At the same time, the village is considering scheduling a referendum later this year to exceed its state levy cap in coming years for general village operating expenses, including operating and maintaining the new village hall.
The village board’s finance committee on Jan. 24 tabled the idea of holding an operating referendum saying it needs more information; it may come back up in coming months.
Dunnington said she’s concerned about having to explain to local taxpayers why the village is borrowing for the new village hall without a referendum, while at the same time it’s considering holding a public vote for a tax hike to fund its operations.
The village board has not made a final decision on how to finance the village hall construction; that’s expected in the spring.
Village Board member Scott Tebon noted that borrowing for the village hall would be initiated as the village is making its final payments on other past borrowings. The result may a near wash for taxpayers, with little to no visible change on future tax bills even with new annual debt payments added for the village hall, Tebon said.
Dunnington also said she’s concerned about recent discussion regarding the cost of expanding the Deerfield Public Library, also located on West Nelson Street, and suggestions that that perhaps should be put to a referendum.
The village has an overall borrowing limit it can’t exceed without holding a referendum and with the village hall project it may hit that line, without enough remaining borrowing capacity for the library without a public vote, Dunnington said.
Village resident Tracy Curtis, who’s running for seat on the village board in April, said at the meeting she’d like to see a referendum for the village hall.
“We are begging you to put this to a vote,” Curtis said.
Deerfield Library Director Leah Fritsche stressed that both the library expansion design and its financing plan remain preliminary.
An architect shared options last year that could cost $2 to $3.3 million; Fritsche said the Friends of the Deerfield Public Library may be able to fundraise a significant portion of that.
Fritsche also said the library board is now finalizing a request for proposal to hire an architect to create a final plan.
The 5,40-square-foot village hall would include village offices, a large board room, smaller meeting room and a lobby with space for historical displays. The meeting room would be accessible to community groups after business hours. The board room would become a village polling place on election days. Local cable access channel WDEE would also have a dedicated equipment room.
The design includes a variety of sustainable features, including rooftop solar panels and in-floor hydronic radiant heat. Electric vehicle charging stations could be added in the future.