Cambridge character all-stars

My friends often ask me, “So what is it like living in Cambridge?” My response is often, “It’s a retiree’s dream. It’s the people here who make it so enjoyable. They are a humble and hard-working lot, with faith inspired values. Most importantly, they look out for each other. Now what else could you ask?” So in anticipation of the upcoming major league all star game we should nominate our own Cambridge All-Stars and give them a gentle pat on the back. They include:
Those wonderful people at the Piggly Wiggly who worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep us supplied, with a minimum of shortages.
Mr. Bernie Nikolay, whose steady hand during his tenure as superintendent is truly to be admired. Dr Benker has some big shoes to fill.
Father Dave Timmerman, whose message of inclusion and caring for each other helped us make the pandemic bearable, and taught us the real meaning of being from Cambridge. His boss and my boss are the same.
Dr. Stephanie Nottestad, a Cambridge native with an oversized load of patients to whom she always responds with great “patience” and compassion.
The folks at CART, the Community Café, and our food pantry — Every day you send a message to all of us, that no matter your circumstance, you count!
Fire and EMS Directors, Terry Johnson and Bob Salov, get my unsung heroes award. For decades they have tried to do the impossible on short budgets or even no money, and yes, we have witnessed the skill and expertise of their staff right here in our neighborhood.
The late Judy Brandt, beloved and still missed. Consider for a minute the hundreds and hundreds of people whose lives she impacted in such a positive way through Community Theater and music. Her pie auctions were legendary.
Have I left some people out? Most certainly, enough to fill a book. Individually and collectively, these people have put people first.
Recently our community has endured the poisoning of discussion brought about by the group Citizens for a Responsible Fire and EMS proposal, and that is so disheartening. It is time for this group to become problem solvers rather than problem makers. We are still waiting for your suggestions.
- Bill McCarthy, Town of Oakland