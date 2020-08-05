The Trailways Conference announced that it will wait until after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Aug. 14 Board of Control meeting to make plans for the fall sports season.
According to the Trailways Conference website: “We’re planning for a fall season by moving conference events into the window given us by the WIAA. But all this is subject to change, obviously.”
