After the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled the 2020 Cambridge Tri, participants were eager to compete at Ripley Park on Sunday, Aug. 15.
“With no Tri last year and the Tri in 2019 being rained out, everyone that attended was very happy and thankful. The swim being canceled did create some mixed feedback, but it was the right choice to make when keeping athlete safety as the top priority,” said Cambridge Community Activities Programs Executive Director Jordan Nichols.
Competitors were treated to a cool, summer morning perfect for physical activity. The only thing that was not perfect was Lake Ripley, which was closed off from the swim competition due to water quality.
With the quarter of a mile swim portion cancelled, athletes were still able to participate in a 13-mile bike ride along the country roads of Cambridge and a 3.1 mile run.
"We decided to have all the athletes pretend that they just got down swimming," said Nichols. "We wanted to have them still go through the full transition, so we didn't allow them to start with their bike helmets on and wanted them barefoot. That way they still get the experience and practice of a full transition."
Competitors were split up into six different heats ranging from age and gender. Once the horn sounded for each wave, the athletes would run to their bikes like they had just completed the swim portion.
The bike ride would bring at Ripley Park and would loop back around to finish at Ripley Park. After the bike ride, competitors would start the 3.1 mile run and loop back around Ripley Park where they would cross the finish line.