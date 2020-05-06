Art installation
Local artist Katherine Simdon is organizing an outdoor public art installation across Cambridge in late May. Artists of all ages can create work, from small paintings to large sculptures, to be displayed for two to three weeks. There is a small participation fee to cover costs, but the goal is to give artists a chance to create locally. The deadline to apply has been extended.
To apply, visit overt.space/for-artists.Virtual knitting group
Karen Anderson from Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is starting a virtual knitting group. The group will meet every other Tuesday night, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. People should RSVP to Karen at kafibers@gmail.com.Cool Beans Club
Sarah Krajewski, the art teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is posting daily tutorials for all kinds of art-related projects for students and families. Some projects include shadow art, a color wheel scavenger hunt, shape creatures and more. To access her tutorials, follow artroomglitterfairy on Instagram, or watch on Youtube.
Sing-alongs
Holly Dow, the music teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is regularly posting music activities, mindfulness, sing-along videos and read-alouds on her Youtube channel. To access these videos, search for Holly Dow on Youtube.
Photo Scavenger Hunt
Anew Vintage Dream, a Cambridge local business, is holding a daily photo scavenger hunt on social media. The hunt has a theme every day, and anyone of any age can post or enter photos they’ve taken or drawn regarding that theme. More information can be found on the Anew Vintage Dream Facebook page.
FOR KIDS
Stories and songs
Jane Holland, of Holland’s Hearts and Hands Preschool, has been posting story time videos, songs and circle time activites for youngsters. To watch her videos, find Hollands Hearts and Hands Preschool on Facebook.
Read and create
CAP C.A.R.E. is posting live read-alouds, dance tutorials, songs, craft videos and other entertainment online for children and families. They’ve also posted pages of activities, crafts and recipes. CAP C.A.R.E. staff members are sharing videos to the CAP C.A.R.E. Facebook Page. Videos are appropriate for a variety of age-groups.
Bedtime stories
The Deerfield School District is hosting nightly story times for families on their Facebook Page, Deerfield Community Schools. Each night the district is posting videos of Deerfield teachers reading a book.Wed., June 10: Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at Deerfield High School on Wednesday, June 10 from 1-6 p.m. at 300 Simonson St. Visit redcrossblood.org to register.Meditation in the Meadow
Scott Marrese-Wheeler, the pastor at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, is posting a daily outdoor meditation to his Facebook, and the church’s Youtube channel.Monday Meditations
The Carriage House, a healing arts and wellness company in Deerfield, is holding meditations every Monday night over zoom. The meditations begin May 4, and run from 6-7:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month. Donations accepted.Book discussion
Grace Lutheran Church is holding a virtual book discussion twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, beginning April 23. They will be discussing “Holy Envy” by Barbara Brown Taylor over Zoom.Jazzercize
Cambridge Jazzercize is sharing Jazzercize videos on its Facebook Page multiple times a week, so people can do Jazzercize from home. They are sharing tutorials from a social media page from Jazzercize on Demand. To access these videos, find Cambridge Jazzercize on Facebook.
Mindfulness
Mindful Schools is offering free mindfulness classes for children online every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at noon. Kids can do mindfulness activities, movement activites, watch read-alouds and other age-appropriate activities. People can sign up at www.mindfulschools.org.
