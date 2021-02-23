It was recently brought to our attention that there have been not one, but four players to have scored at least 40 points in a single game in the history of Cambridge High School boys basketball.

In the Jan. 28 edition of the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent it stated that senior guard Jack Nikolay’s 40-point performance in a 73-64 win over Wisconsin Heights to become the first Blue Jays player ever to score 40 points. However, that was incorrect.

After doing some research we found that Goben “Phil “ Tellefson scored 44 points, which stands as the school record. Meanwhile, John Rindahl scored 43 points in a single game during the 1954 season, while Steve Zibell had a 41-point night against Johnson Creek in 1972.

The News/Independent staff apologizes for the error.

