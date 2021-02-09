Three years after its creation, Cambridge’s project-based charter school, Koshkonong Trails, is up for a contract renewal.
As part of contract negotiations with its governance board, Cambridge school administrators and school board members are considering its value to the district and its progress.
Koshkonong Trails was founded in 2018, through a three-year contract between the school district and governance board. That original contract expires in June.
State charter school law requires such a contract, and makes the governance board answerable to the school board.
An outside consultant is currently reviewing the new contract language, and the school board will discuss it on Feb. 15. It needs to be approved by both the school board and governance board, and approved by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, before June 30.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said this time, the school district is recommending a 5-year contract.
With the original contract, “we thought it was prudent to have it (a) shorter duration and see how it goes,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay said a 5-year contract increases the stability of the school. It gives students who might be interested in attending “some assurance that the school is not going to be shut down in a year or two or three,” he said.
Another reccommended change, Nikolay said, is to no longer absolutely base the number of teachers that Koshkonong Trails has on its current student enrollment.
Class sizes will stay small, but just like at other school buildings in the Cambridge district, student-teacher ratios will be a target rather than a guarantee, he said.
“That’s not something that’s guaranteed for any other school,” in the district, Nikolay said.
The district and governance board are largely done with contract negotiations. Involved in those were Koshkonong Trails lead teacher Laura Emrick, Nikolay, the governance board and several school board committees.
“Overall, our governance board is really pleased with the contract as it is now,” Emrick said at a January school board meeting.
First three yearsNikolay and Emrick reflected on the growth of the school over its first three contract years.
Interest has been high among students and families hoping to enroll. Emrick said enrollment has grown steadily, with lotteries and waitlists for entrance.
When Koshkonong Trails opened in the 2018-19 school year, it had 20 students in grades 7-10. This year, it’s up to 28 students in grades 7-12.
Koshkonong Trails also graduated its first student this year.
Modular buildingTwo years after moving in, Emrick said Koshkonong Trails has fully settled into a modular building on the Severson Learning Center, Cambridge’s 82-acre school farm. Before the building opened early in 2019, students were dividing their time between the SLC and other Cambridge school buildings.
“It brings activity and life to that farm, every day for ten months of the year, which I think is phenomenal,” Nikolay said.
Much of that activity is due to an outdoor focus at the school. With the help of a federal grant, Koshkonong Trails has been able to buy mountain bikes, snowshoes, canoes and agriculture kits for students to use.
And Emrick said a special culture has emerged.
“We have built a tight-knit school family with a culture of inclusion, respect and place-based, engaged learning,” Emrick said in an email. “We have helped all types of learners find success through personalized pathways.”
Emrick said students have embraced project-based and place-based learning, two learning models that allow them to choose their own projects to meet state standards, and do activities that foster engagement with their community.
Projects have ranged from raising animals to making winter ornaments for local seniors isolated due to Covid-19.
“I have witnessed student growth and mastery of our project process and project management system,” Emrick said.
Emrick foresees this approach continuing.
“Our students will continue to collaborate...sharing project ideas and challenging one another,” Emrick said.
And she said the school’s learning style will “continue to provide meaningful ways for students to find a place in their own community and success in their educational journey.”
“From growing produce and collecting eggs for the food pantry to installing and maintaining pollinator boxes and implementing plans to reduce single-use plastics, our students are making a difference,” Emrick said.
Nikolay said he’s seen students who struggled to engage in traditional classrooms excel at Koshkonong Trails.
“They’ve gone to (Koshkonong Trails) and thrived. (They’ve) found it to be just what they need,” Nikolay said.
School Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins, at a recent board meeting, called Koshkonong Trails “a great innovation” and said it is “meeting some unique needs of students in our district and outside our district.”
FundingNikolay said Koshkonong Trails has lured students who live outside Cambrige, through the state’s open enrollment process. That has many implications for the Cambridge school district, including financial ones.
For the 2020-21 school year, nine students are open-enrolling to Koshkonong Trails from other districts.
The Cambridge school district covers all of the school’s costs, including curriculum, staff and basic operations.
However, the combination of increased open enrollment and the state aid dollars that come with that, and potential future grant funding, makes Koshkonong Trails a likely “financial winner for the district,” over its next 5-year contract, Nikolay said. Time will tell how the cost of increased staffing eats into that as enrollment rises, he said.
FutureBoth Emrick and Nikolay foresee, for now, Koshkonong Trails sticking mostly to its current course.
“I don’t see a lot of changes,” Nikolay said. “They’ve got a good thing going there. They’re getting more confident in what they’re doing.”
Nikolay said the number of students will at some point “max out,” the modular building at the SLC.
He said the maximum is “probably not a whole lot more kids than are out there now. It’s not designed to be 100 kids.”
He urged the governance board to keep enrollment reined in. Its programming will work best if classes are kept “relatively small,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.