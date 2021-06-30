Envisioning a public-private waterfront greenway effort in Deerfield

Of all the requests neighbors made last week of Lakestone Properties, developer of the proposed Autumn Wood Apartments in Deerfield, this seemed particularly possible: that it work with the village to plan for more greenspace there.
Neighbors focused in part on what greenspace might be set aside for private use by apartment complex residents. But they also expressed dismay that the long-vacant lot stretching from Autumn Wood Parkway down to a village-owned pond will at last be developed, cutting off their access to the water.
Lakestone Properties is proposing to construct 5 buildings with a total of 55 apartments. It would offer a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedrooms.
In the push by neighbors to maintain public access to the pond, we see broad potential for village and private cooperation and investment in a publicly accessible greenway along the water.
We can see the potential to link the new apartments and surrounding neighborhood on the west side of the pond to a 3.3-acre vacant lot on the pond’s east bank, that extends to State Highway 73 and is zoned for highway business use.
Tying together the apartments, existing neighborhood and highway business site might involve nothing more complicated than an easement, a short walking path, a simple footbridge and some benches and plantings.
The result could be a desirable greenway that satisfies homeowners in the Autumn Wood Parkway area, is attractive to prospective apartment tenants and creates a walkable link to a now-vacant commercial site that is poised to be developed with coming village tax incremental finance dollars.
The highway business site is privately owned by a group of Deerfield property owners, collectively incorporated as Deerfield Downs, Inc. Highway business zoning permits a variety of uses there, including restaurants. With a conditional use permit parkland would be allowed, which could open the door for public greenspace.
Dane County property records list the address of Deerfield Downs, Inc., as 33 N. Main St., in Deerfield, the offices of REMAX/Property Shop.
There would be a cost, of course, borne by the village and private property owners on both sides of the pond.
A potential public funding mechanism, tax incremental financing, that could be tapped for that, is being created as we speak.
The village is in the process of forming a new TIF district that – in addition to a significant amount of land east of State Highway 73 — includes the Lakestone Properties site, the Deerfield Downs site and Deerfield Plaza, an aging strip mall on less than an acre, that has a variety of businesses including Brown’s Heating and Air Conditioning and the Pickle Tree restaurant.
The Deerfield Plaza site is owned by Jerry Brown, owner of Brown Heating and Air Conditioning.
Some of the future TIF investment is already eyed to go to Lakestone Properties as developer’s incentives.
There certainly is also potential to use TIF dollars for new greenspace.
We see an opportunity for the village, Lakestone Properties and Deerfield Downs to collectively consider how all three parcels might be tied together to benefit housing, business and recreation.
No one is suggesting the pond is akin to a significant-sized waterway like the Rock River. But it’s as close as Deerfield gets to picturesque, publicly accessible frontage.
The village would be amiss to not consider how communities like Watertown and Jefferson on have planned for new housing and new public greenspaces along their riverfronts, and to not consider how their concepts could be adapted in Deerfield on a small scale.
The time for that exploration is now, before the developer’s agreement is finalized with Lakestone Properties and while the Deerfield Downs site remains undeveloped.
Last week, residents of the Autumn Wood Parkway area showed they’re engaged in the future of their neighborhood and in the village’s future. They asked that greenspace be intentionally incorporated into the apartment plans.
We see a way to do that, and maybe more.
We hope neighbors sparked a new conversation about a future greenspace link at the pond. We look forward to where such a discussion might lead.