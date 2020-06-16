DEERFIELD

The Deerfield School District is offering free meals for students age 18 and under in the district until June 30. Meals can be picked up at 340 W. Quarry St., from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Delivery is also available upon request. Families should sign up for meals for the upcoming week on the district’s website, deerfield.k12.wi.us.

Thursday, June 18

Chef salad, croutons, dinner roll, grapes, milk

Friday, June 19

Cheese lasagna with marinara sauce, garlic bread, honeydew, milk

Monday, June 22

Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, apple slices, carrots, milk

Tuesday, June 23

Nuggets emoji, green beans, raisins, milk

Wednesday, June 24

Cheeseburger, chips, baked beans, pickle, milk

Thursday, June 25

Chicken Teriyaki, brown rice, broccoli, pineapple, milk

Friday, June 26

French bread pizza, marinara sauce, grapes, milk

Monday, June 29

(Two meals)

Mac and cheese, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk

PBJ, string cheese, fruit, vegetable, milk

CAMBRIDGE

The Cambridge School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child 18. Families can pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 802 W. Water St. No paperwork needed. If interested, contact the Cambridge food service director Janice Murray at (608) 423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The district is also collecting donations for Everybody Eats, a district meal program. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-up window.

