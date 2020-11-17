The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone who has generously donated to the department in response to our annual mailing. The response has been truly outstanding.
As most everyone knows we were unable to hold our annual Memorial Day Breakfast and also our annual Appreciation Day festivities due to the COVID 19 pandemic. We are very thankful for the support of the fire department shown from the residents and land owners of our district. It has been a challenge providing emergency services to our district in the midst of the pandemic and keeping our personnel safe. Your support is very beneficial to the department.
We would also like to thank all who participated in our gun Raffle fund raiser and their support.
Mailing drawing winners are Mary Behling, Dennis Rusch and David Moen. Gun raffle winners are Rodger Kassube, Mike Dain, Matt Killen, Tim Weidenfeller, Mike Kravik, John Austad, Mike Kravik, Brad Koening, Dan Peterson and Seth Markgraf.
- Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson
