College Corner

Iowa State University
The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
- Benjamin Dunkleberger, a senior from Cambridge, studying history
- Mackenzy Meschke, a senior from Cambridge, studying animal science
- Grace Link, a senior from Deerfield, studying agricultural and life sciences education
Luther CollegeHannah Hoffmann, of Cambridge, a junior at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa has been named to the college’s 2021 Spring Dean’s List.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
The following students have been named to the 2021 Spring Dean’s List at the Milwaukee School of Engineering
- Camryn Harrison, of Cambridge, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering
- Cooper Harrison, of Cambridge, who is pursuing a, bachelor of science in industrial engineering, with high honors;
- Keaton Harrison, of Cambridge, who is pursuing a, bachelor of science in industrial engineering, with high honors
- Anthony Lohmiller, of Deerfield, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in software engineering
- Andrew Nebel, of Deerfield, who is pursuing a, bachelor of science in computer engineering, with high honors.
Mount Mary University
Kristen Tetzlaff, of Deerfield, who is pursuing a bachelor of arts in art therapy, has been named to the 2021 spring Dean’s List at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. Tetzlaff is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
St. Norbert College
Allyson Tebon, of Deerfield, has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Kyra Christensen, of Cambridge, and Eden Sutton, of Deerfield, both earned spring semester 2021 high honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
- Ashlyn Bolger, of Cambridge, School of Human Ecology, Honor List
- Logan Curtis, of Cambridge, School of Education
- Tyler Curtis, of Cambridge, College of Engineering, Honor List
- Sydnee Farruggio, of Cambridge, School of Education
- Isabella Fiore, of Cambridge, College of Agricultural & Life Science
- Nicholas Frye, of Cambridge, College of Engineering, Honor List
- Dane Jensen, of Cambridge, School of Business
- Katie Korth, of Cambridge, College of Engineering, Honor List
- Maia Kurr, of Cambridge, College of Letters and Science
- Aurelia Lorvick, of Cambridge, College of Letters and Science
- Ashley Pernsteiner, of Cambridge, College of Engineering, Honor List
- Tyler Tofte, of Cambridge, School of Business
- Karn Vethe, of Cambridge, College of Agricultural & Life Science
- Olivia Williams, of Cambridge, College of Agricultural & Life Science
- Clara Bliske, of Deerfield, School of Education
- Molly Hellberg, of Deerfield, College of Agricultural & Life Science
- Kiley Henn, of Deerfield, School of Human Ecology, Honor List
- Kaytlynn Higgins, of Deerfield, School of Nursing, Honor List
- Scott Huddleston, of Deerfield, College of Letters and Science
- Ashley Jacobs, of Deerfield, College of Letters and Science
- Jessica Jacobs, of Deerfield, School of Education
- Christina Johnson, of Deerfield, College of Letters and Science
- Taylor Knudtson, of Deerfield, College of Letters and Science
- Jane Lazzara, of Deerfield, College of Letters and Science
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Ashley Hansen, a junior from Deerfield, earned highest honors for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
The following students have been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater
- Brooke Folmer, of Cambridge
- Lexi Frey, of Cambridge
- Sophie Grieser, of Cambridge
- Ryan Janson, of Deerfield
- Talen Jourdan, of Deerfield
- Mackenzie Loether, of Cambridge
- Rachel Lokken, of Deerfield
- Amy Posner, of Deerfield
- Mikhaela Slovacek, of Deerfield
- Kevin Woletz, of Cambridge