Cambridge High School has a new principal, pending school board approval next week.
In an email to families, the school district said Andy Pickett will be proposed to be hired for the position when the school board meets on Aug. 16.
The letter said Pickett would be on hand at districtwide registration at CHS on Wednesday night, Aug. 11.
Pickett most recently worked as high school assistant principal and director of activities/athletics for the Wisconsin Heights School District. He describes his purpose as Mr. Pickett describes his purpose as an educator, “to help create a culture that provides our students and staff with an environment that will help them achieve personal and professional fulfillment.”
Former CHS principal Keith Schneider left at the end of June to take a middle school administrator position in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.