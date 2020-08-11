Edward Potter didn’t have much of a taste for battle.
“Going out once or twice a day to shoot at human beings like ourselves seems strong business for me,” the Union Army Civil War solider from the Town of Oakland wrote in his journal on June 6, 1863. “Yet the boys all like better to shoot at a man than at the loopholes of the fort.”
As a first lieutenant of Company D of the 29th Wisconsin Infantry, Potter took part in a handful of battles in which the Union would secure control of the Mississippi River.
Potter documented his experience in his journal, obtained from the Cambridge Historic School Museum and The Civil War Museum in Kenosha. Cambridge News archives further detail Potter’s life after the war as a father, farmer, veterans’ advocate and public servant.
According to E.B. Quiner’s 1866 account, “The Military History of Wisconsin,” the 29th Wisconsin Infantry was composed of soldiers from Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Columbia Counties. They were mustered into military service on Sept. 27, 1862 at Camp Randall in Madison and left Wisconsin on Nov. 2.
In his book, Quiner said the regiment first took a train to Cairo, Illinois, then made its way down the Mississippi River, arriving in Helena, Arkansas on Nov. 7, 1862. The 29th Wisconsin made several expeditions in Arkansas and Louisiana in 1862.
In 1863, over a span of about two months, Potter fought in two major battles and a siege in Mississippi.
The 29th Wisconsin Infantry was central to the battles of Port Gibson and Champion Hills, Quinter wrote. Those conflicts pushed Confederate troops back into Vicksburg, Mississippi, and readied the way for a siege.
The battle at Port Gibson, Quiner said, happened May 1, 1863. Potter wrote in his journal that Union forces captured about 2,000 prisoners that day and took most of the Confederate artillery.
“We advanced down a ravine and received a galling fire,” Potter wrote.
“There is a great deal of talk about what the 29th stood at the battle Friday. We were in the thickest from the first and under fire,” Potter continued on May 4.
The battle at Champion Hills followed on May 16, 1863.
“It was the bloodiest day I ever saw, and I hope we may never be obliged to see another in the war,” Potter wrote on May 17.
The 29th Wisconsin Infantry lost 111 men at Champion Hills, Potter said.
Quiner wrote in his account that General Francis McGinnis specifically praised the 29th Wisconsin Infantry after the battle of Champion Hills.
“The fact that they captured two batteries, driving the enemy before them, speaks more loudly in their praise than anything I could say,” McGinnis said.
Two months later, Company D returned to the site of the Champion Hills battle on their way to Jackson, Mississippi.
“I was in hopes of never seeing this battlefield again,” Potter wrote then.
From late May to early July 1863, Union forces, including the 29th Wisconsin Infantry, lay siege on the city of Vicksburg, a fortified rebel city and one of the last Confederate strongholds on the Mississippi River. The Vicksburg Campaign was led by the Union’s Maj. General Ulysses S. Grant.
During the siege, Potter and the 29th Wisconsin served as sharpshooters, lying in shallow rifle pits, shooting at Confederate battlements.
“We have laid all day in a ravine with our batteries firing over our heads from one way and the rebel sharpshooters from the other,” Potter wrote on May 22, 1863, one of the first days of the siege.
He also wrote of holding picket lines, which are battlefield perimeters, watching for enemy advancement. In newspaper archives, Potter described how northern and southern soldiers on picket lines “chatted, smoked together, traded jack knives and at dawn, gave each other time to get back into the intrenchments before firing again.”
Potter, and his longtime friend, Henry Ford, were not the only soldiers from Oakland to fight at Vicksburg.
“We heard last night that the 20th (Wisconsin) had just come in on our left….all the Oakland boys are all well. These are the first boys from near home that we have seen,” Potter wrote on June 15, 1863.
When Vicksburg fell, the Union secured control of the entire Mississippi River, allowing them to move supplies and troops to the deep south, dividing Confederate territory in half.
The evening before the surrender, Potter called it “the quietest night ever on the line.”
“A glorious old 4th,” Potter wrote on July 4, 1863. “Vicksburg surrendered this morning...then the Color Guard of the 29th planted our flag on one of the forts opposite us.”
After the war, Potter described in a Cambridge News article how Union soldiers celebrated Vicksburg’s surrender. They strapped gun powder to empty beef, pork and hardtack barrels that they had piled high, he wrote.
“When the powder was ignited the barrels were thrown a hundred feet into the air,” he wrote.
In the days following Vicksburg’s defeat, Potter and the 29th Wisconsin Infantry advanced toward Jackson, but arrived to find it abandoned.
Potter served in the army for two years following Vicksburg, making his way between Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
He described in his journal marching miles on end, destroying Confederate railroads, building cabins at Union encampments, a brief trip in 1863 back to Wisconsin to recruit, and participating in one more battle, in which a fellow Oakland boy Jerome Goodrich was killed in combat. Potter wrote of making a headstone for Goodrich the day after he fell.
Throughout the war, Potter also wrote of his daily life as a soldier — the slower paced moments. He dug rifle pits, received $34 in pay, underwent inspections and received rations. He frequently wrote about food.
“There is getting to be plenty of lemonade, oranges and canned fruits, but they are rather dear,” Potter said May 30, 1863.
Potter celebrated three birthdays during the war, marking his 25th with “bread and butter for breakfast,” he wrote in 1865. He had been born Jan. 23, 1840 in Skaneateles, New York, to parents Horace and Louisa Potter.
Potter enlisted on Aug. 21, 1862, newspaper archives said. He was appointed a second sergeant on June 29, 1863, promoted to first sergeant on April 15, 1865 and became a first lieutenant on June 19, 1865.
After the war
Potter was honorably discharged from the Union Army on June 22, 1865, because his term of service expired, newspaper archives said. He was stationed in Louisiana at the time.
After returning home, Potter wed Mary Townsend of Cambridge on Jan. 22, 1868 at the “old Manse on Lake Ripley,” his obituary said. They had four children — two sons and two daughters.
The family lived in an old farmhouse in the Cambridge area for 34 years, and Potter worked as a farmer during that time. In 1905, Potter, his wife and their youngest son moved to a homestead near Halliday, North Dakota. Potter and Townsend returned to Cambridge three years later.
After retiring from farming, Potter was elected Cambridge Village President in 1914, and served for three years. Out of 100 votes cast for village president in the spring 1914 election, Potter received 82 votes, the Cambridge News said.
Potter was one of a group of local veterans responsible for a monument erected in Cambridge’s Veterans Park remembering those who served in the Civil War, newspaper archives said.
Potter and A.L. Lund proposed placing a bronze statue of a soldier in a Union uniform in Lake Ripley Cemetery. The Cambridge News called the idea of a statue “a fitting memorial to those veterans who sleep there, and a continual remembrance…” in a spring 1914 news article.
Cambridge residents fundraised for a memorial with baseball games and theatrical performances. The Cambridge News said it was going to cost $375.
Ultimately, the statue was installed in a park on Main Street, now named Veterans Park.
Potter passed away on July 2, 1922, at 5:30 a.m. in his home on Main Street in Cambridge, his obituary said.
He died two days before the 59th anniversary of the Confederate surrender at Vicksburg.
Potter was laid to rest in Lake Ripley Cemetery, with full military honors, on July 5, 1922.
This is one of six articles from the Cambridge and Deerfield areas that will be in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual tribute to local soldiers, published in November.
