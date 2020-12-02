Our kitchen counter has been overtaken.
Boxes of cereal, bags of chips, jars of peanut butter and Tupperware containers of granola bars fill the space that once was neat and clear.
Every day is an ever-present hotel-like breakfast/lunch/snack bar. We graze from dawn to dusk.
It’s a pandemic thing, others whose families have sunk in this way assure me.
I don’t exactly recall when it began. It might have been in March when, panicked about entering a store, we only shopped online and only picked up groceries or had them delivered in large dumps every week or two. There was nowhere to go with everything, so it landed and then stayed on the counter — for going on nine months.
To be fair, it has been a necessary snacking thing, with a tween and a teen home all the time. Banging cupboard doors, as they search for food, is distracting to adults and other kids working at home online. Best to just leave it all out in the open.
Of course, household pets who once would have been left all day to their own devices aren’t ever left alone now. In the beforetimes, a bag of chips could never have been left out on the counter all day without a human present. We would have come home to guilty puppy grins and an empty shredded bag.
It’s been about comfort foods: boxes of organic tea and gourmet hot chocolate packets to get us through the darkening late-fall afternoons.
And maybe putting away all the groceries is just one more exhausting chore in an thoroughly exhausting year.
It’s said that had the pandemic been stopped in the spring, our before-times habits would have bounced back quickly. But now, they’re likely engrained.
Will we see countertop snack bars creep into kitchen design plans, like bread drawers, pull-out spice racks and islands with built-in electronic device charging stations?
I’m predicting like everything else, that our home eating habits are permanently changed.
The ever-present cereal boxes likely aren’t going away soon, if ever. Our future kitchens might evolve around them.
