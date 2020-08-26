The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization completed the Metalist/Low Net Tournament this week. Final results will be posted next week. Players not participating in the tournament played low net/low putts this week. Jan Tremain had low net and low putts went to Sharon Lund. Betty Litscher had the sole birdie for the day. There were 2 sunken approaches, Sarah Baird on #1 and Betty Litscher on #11. It was all Betty Litscher today as she collected the blind bogey as well!
The 9-hole golfers results in Flight 1 first two places include Virginia Newcomb, Sue O’Hara, and a multiple tie in third for Sue Adas, Peggy Davis and Denise Lind. First place low putts in Flight 1 was Sue Adas with a three-way tie between Peach Beahlen, Barbara Lyon and Virginia Newcomb in second and June Schuler and Jackie Slinde tied for third. Donna Martin took first place in Flight 2 with Marg Stach a close second. First place low putts went to Donna Martin with Marg Stach in second. Flight 3 winners include a tie for first place between Julie Clark and Mary Heynis with low putts in Flight 3 going to Julie Clark. Donna Martin was the only birdie in the 9-hole golfer’s group on #12. Peach Beahlen had another sunken approach this week but this one was on #11 and Marg Stach sunk an approach on #15. The blind bogey was taken by June Schuler.
This week’s online bridge tournament top teams include Carol Schneider and Wendy Lehr and the team of Marlene Lee and Donna Martin. The tournament will conclude on Nov. 17. At that time a new plan for play throughout the winter months will be formed based on interest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.