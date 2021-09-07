Despite a summer of public health messaging, rural Dane County and adjacent counties still lag behind Madison and its close suburbs in COVID-19 vaccinations.
Public Health Madison & Dane County rolled its mobile clinics out to rural festivals, concerts and community picnics this summer, bringing vaccines to where people were.
Public health departments in other surrounding counties reached out with efforts, too.
So, too, have clinics and pharmacies. A shot can now be easily scheduled online or by a quick phone call. There are even $100 gift cards and other incentives.
The local rural vaccination rate has inched up recently, likely spurred by all of the above and also likely due to the delta variant making people nervous. More businesses and entertainment venues have also begun to require a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
But our rural vaccination rate hasn’t caught up to Madison and its suburbs.
So maybe it’s time to tweak the message to be more rural focused.
On interactive maps at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#map, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services tracks where vaccines have been given across the state, including how many people have received 1 dose and how many have had 2.
With nearly 73 percent of its residents now with at least one shot, and nearly 70 percent with two, Dane County is overall one of the highest vaccinated counties in the state.
But click further into DHS’ interactive maps, to the census tract level, and a geographical divide becomes evident.
Most of Madison and its close suburbs are now dark blue, indicating 70 percent or more of the people there have gotten at least one shot.
But click a few maps further in, particularly to the south and east of Madison, and you’ll see lighter blue at the census tract level. It indicates that only 50 to 70 percent of residents in much of outlying Dane County have received at least one vaccine dose.
It drops from there, with counties adjacent to Dane, by census tract, mostly a light green (40-50 percent with one dose). Pockets of pale green (39-40 percent) appear more frequently the farther out from Madison you get.
Western Jefferson County, for instance, is light blue. But the county is light green on its eastern end with a pocket of pale green in its southwest corner between Whitewater and Palmyra.
Dodge County, northeast of Dane, is a patchwork of light green and pale green, with a pocket of white in its northwest corner (0 to 30 percent with one dose).
We recognize that there is a group, driven by conservative political, religious and other views, that says they won’t ever be vaccinated, no matter the public messaging. And we recognize that politically, rural Dane County and surrounding counties are more conservative than Madison.
The impact of that is a sobering public health reality.
But what may be almost as sobering is the current public health messaging, that Dane County as a whole is highly vaccinated, and that surrounding counties are as a whole moderately vaccinated.
That sounds good but doesn’t tell the full truth, that DHS interactive maps reveal if you click into them.
Homogeneity is a common skew in Dane County that we see in other figures like income and education level. It’s easy for Dane County to appear as a whole to be something its far reaches are not, based on data averaging.
Outlying Dane County is more vaccinated that some other parts of Wisconsin. But its rural vaccination rate isn’t great in comparison to Madison. And many pockets of surrounding counties are far less vaccinated than their countywide averages reveal.
A public health message based on the countywide vaccine rate can provide a false sense of security, that an individual rural community is safer right now to move about in than is actually the case.
It can also provide unvaccinated rural residents with a false sense of security, in which they see less need for a shot than the actual public health emergency reality.
The messaging needs to focus on the whole truth – revealed if you click deep enough into DHS’ interactive maps — that rural Dane County and many pockets of adjacent rural counties skew less vaccinated than their countywide average.
Perhaps a refocused message, that we are more at risk out here than the countywide data might lead us to believe, would spur a few more rural residents to step beyond their political and other hesitancies and get a shot.