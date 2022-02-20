hot CAMBRIDGE WRESTLING Jamayne Flom-Pressley wrestles at sectionals as Cambridge wrestling season finishes By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge wrestling season came to a close at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at Westby Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.Sophomore Jamayne Flom-Pressley lost his opening match at 285 by pinfall (1:20) to Preston Horihan of Aquinas. Flom-Pressley would be pinned (0:49) by Caleb Marchwick of Ithaca/Weston.Aquinas finished first with 155 total points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Wrestling csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you