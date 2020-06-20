CAMBRIDGE — Due to Saturday’s forecasted high percentages of long lasting rain showers, the Papa Murphy’s Pizza 50 at Jefferson Speedway was canceled.
Racing will resume this Saturday, June 27, as scheduled.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 2:03 pm
