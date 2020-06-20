RACES CANCELED
The June 20 races at Jefferson Speedway were canceled. Racing will resume Saturday, June 27 at Wisconsin’s Action Track.

 Mark Melchiori

CAMBRIDGE — Due to Saturday’s forecasted high percentages of long lasting rain showers, the Papa Murphy’s Pizza 50 at Jefferson Speedway was canceled.

Racing will resume this Saturday, June 27, as scheduled.

