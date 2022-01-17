hot Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Edgerton Courtesy of the Janesville Gazette csteed Author email Jan 17, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Edgerton girls basketball team, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had little trouble rolling to a 63-34 victory at Cambridge in nonconference play Monday night.For the Crimson Tide (12-2), junior forward Shannon Rusch scored 16 points, junior guard Sylvia Fox scored 15 and senior guard Abby Blum sank four 3-point shots in the second half to total 15 points.Cambridge (9-5) got 13 points from Saveea Freeland and 11 from Mayah Holzhueter.Edgerton 63, Cambridge 34Edgerton 29 34 — 63Cambridge 11 23 — 34Edgerton (63)—Blum 5-0-15, Gunderson 2-0-4, Gunderson 3-0-7, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 7-0-15, Rusch 8-0-16, Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals 28-0-63.Cambridge (34)—Roidt 1-0-3, Holzhueter 4-2-11, T. Stenklyft 1-0-3, Freeland 5-3-13, B. Stenklyft 2-0-4. Totals 13-5-34.3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Blum 5, Scharlau, Fox), Cambridge 5 (Holzhueter 3, Roidt, T. Stenklyft). Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Cambridge 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Cambridge 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you