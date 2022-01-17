 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Edgerton

The Edgerton girls basketball team, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had little trouble rolling to a 63-34 victory at Cambridge in nonconference play Monday night.

For the Crimson Tide (12-2), junior forward Shannon Rusch scored 16 points, junior guard Sylvia Fox scored 15 and senior guard Abby Blum sank four 3-point shots in the second half to total 15 points.

Cambridge (9-5) got 13 points from Saveea Freeland and 11 from Mayah Holzhueter.

Edgerton 63, Cambridge 34

Edgerton 29 34 — 63

Cambridge 11 23 — 34

Edgerton (63)—Blum 5-0-15, Gunderson 2-0-4, Gunderson 3-0-7, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 7-0-15, Rusch 8-0-16, Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals 28-0-63.

Cambridge (34)—Roidt 1-0-3, Holzhueter 4-2-11, T. Stenklyft 1-0-3, Freeland 5-3-13, B. Stenklyft 2-0-4. Totals 13-5-34.

3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Blum 5, Scharlau, Fox), Cambridge 5 (Holzhueter 3, Roidt, T. Stenklyft). Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Cambridge 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Cambridge 11.

Tags

Recommended for you