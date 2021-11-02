Town, village continue to seek agreement on Blue Jay Way

More than two years after its last joint meeting, the village of Cambridge and town of Oakland gathered on Oct. 27 but stopped short of finding consensus on a long-term plan to reconstruct Blue Jay Way.
The town and village did vote 9-1, with village board member Carla Galler dissenting, to create a 4-member task force to decide on a short-term fix for the road that runs in front of Cambridge High School.
The task force would also be charged with cooperating within the next four years on a long-term reconstruction solution for the road, potentially tapping available state grant funds.
The task force will consist of two members each from Oakland and Cambridge. Members are expected to be appointed at upcoming regular town and village board meetings.
Blue Jay Way has fallen into increasing disrepair in recent years, while the town and village have continued to disagree about whose responsibility it is to cover the cost of upgrading it, and whether that fix should be lesser in scope, such as a simple mill and overlay for as little as $60,000, or greater in scope, such as a full reconstruction that in 2019 was estimated to cost as much as $894,000, including curb and gutter, sidewalk and under-street utility work.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, at the last joint meeting in July 2019, produced a legal opinion that reconstructing the road was solely the village’s responsibility.
Kapsner argued then, and stuck to that view on Oct. 27, that as part of a 2006 intergovernmental agreement, the town completely turned Blue Jay Way and several streets adjacent to it over to the village, leaving Cambridge responsible for all future short and long-term fixes.
The town has since annually passed on to the village about $1,800 in state road aid, to help cover plowing and other costs.
The village, meanwhile, continues to argue, as it did in 2019, that the road belongs to the the town, and that Cambridge’s responsibility extends only to routine maintenance like plowing, with that major work like the proposed reconstruction the town’s responsibility to plan and pay for.
Kapsner also said the town has been waiting for years for the village to annex Blue Jay Way, a step he said Cambridge has never followed through on.
That impasse is where Joe DeYoung, an engineer with MSA Professional Services, stepped in on Oct. 27.
DeYoung proposed at the meeting that the town apply for a competitive Local Roads Improvement Program (LRIP) state grant, that has a fast-looming deadline of Nov. 15. It could cover up to 90 percent of the cost of a full reconstruction, DeYoung said. He additionally suggested that the town and village come up with an agreement, to split the cost not covered by a grant.
DeYoung said about $100 million for such grants was included in the current state budget, after about $75 million was given out in the previous 2-year budget cycle.
Successful applicants have 5 years to spend the money.
Applications are first submitted to the county, where they’re culled before going on to the state level for final awarding.
If the town and village could jointly come up with $100,000 “you could get a $1 million project done,” DeYoung said, calling it “a possible way to help pay for the road if you could find some common ground. I think it’s important to at least have this discussion tonight, and then you guys can decide what to do.”
There were catches, including a minimum price tag for eligible projects of $100,000 in a town and $250,000 in a village.
Kapsner said, in his mind, that the above minimum cost and other factors make the idea of pursuing a state grant in the upcoming cycle a non-starter.
“Oakland’s not interested in participating (beyond the cost of) what town standards would be. We don’t build roads like that,” Kapsner said.
“If we were to redo that road we would redo it to town standards,” at a cost today of probably about $75,000, Kapsner said.
Kapsner also said applying for a grant for Blue Jay Way would mean Oakland would have to set aside plans to seek the same state grant in the coming year for Park Road, a busy thoroughfare that runs past Ripley Park.
“We’ve already got that grant application almost done; that will be submitted probably next week,” Kapsner said.
Town Board member Ted Vratny called the reconstruction of Park Road a “critical” project, that is at the top of Oakland’s 5-year road plan.
Kapsner also expressed doubt that the state grant would, ultimately, cover anywhere close to 90 percent of a Blue Jay Way project.
“It will be 20 percent our responsibility, at minimum,” Kapsner said.
The 9-1 vote to create the task force was the evening's second vote.
It followed a failed 5-5 motion, with the entire town board and Cambridge village President Mark McNally voting yes, and the rest of thevillage board dissenting, to convene a task force to consider short-term fixes for Blue Jay Way, and to work toward applying for a state grant in 2022.
Ultimately, Vratny said the goal of the committee must extend beyond fixing Blue Jay Way. It should also work toward general better cooperation, Vratny said.
“We need to do a better job of working together,” Vratny said. “Cambridge is dependent on our lake people, your businesses need us. If we can get something like this going maybe we can talk (other) things out. Maybe we can address a whole bunch of issues.”
McNally said creating a task force “does involve a willingness to sit down and say ‘okay, let’s get serious now about all of these issues.' We should be able to handle this.”