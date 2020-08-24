CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Aug. 28

Enchilada Casserole

NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice

Fiesta Corn

Pinto Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Frosted Churro Cake

MO – Bean and Cheese Burrito

NCS – SF Cookie

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Roasted Turkey in Gravy

Rice Pilaf

Creamed Corn

Cranberry Sauce

Fruit Cocktail

Brownie w/Peanut Butter Frosting

MO – Chicken Veggie Strips

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, Sept. 4

  • Meatballs in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

California Blend

Melon Fruit Mix

Dinner Roll/Butter

Lemon Bar

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Gravy

NCS – SF Jell-o

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. During to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are being delivered to the homes of seniors with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

