Current and previous elected positions

  •  Village board trustee and village president for 12 years

Current and past community involvement

  • Currently I am on the Community Center board, Planning Commission, Board of Appeals, Board of Review, Community Development Trust Fund, Joint Law Enforcement Committee, and Park Committee.

Years I have resided in the Deerfield area

  • Lived in Deerfield since 1971

Occupation 

  • Retired From the State of Wisconsin as IT Manager including budgets, project management, and space management.

What I like best about living in Deerfield

  •  Small and very safe community with parks, Community Center, and Library

The greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield

We have two large capital projects, for the village hall and the library, and need for a new business park

Deerfield’s greatest strength

Deerfield is a very safe with recreation areas. People working together to make things work for the village.

My future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected official

Deerfield should continue to grow at a slow pace, provide some senior living options as well as new good paying jobs and more local businesses.

