Arnold 'Arnie' Evensen Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

Current and previous elected positions Village board trustee and village president for 12 yearsCurrent and past community involvementCurrently I am on the Community Center board, Planning Commission, Board of Appeals, Board of Review, Community Development Trust Fund, Joint Law Enforcement Committee, and Park Committee.Years I have resided in the Deerfield areaLived in Deerfield since 1971Occupation Retired From the State of Wisconsin as IT Manager including budgets, project management, and space management.What I like best about living in Deerfield Small and very safe community with parks, Community Center, and LibraryThe greatest challenge currently facing DeerfieldWe have two large capital projects, for the village hall and the library, and need for a new business parkDeerfield's greatest strengthDeerfield is a very safe with recreation areas. People working together to make things work for the village.My future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected officialDeerfield should continue to grow at a slow pace, provide some senior living options as well as new good paying jobs and more local businesses.