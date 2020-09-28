Halloween trick-or-treating will go on in Cambridge.
The Cambridge Village Board didn’t officially vote, but after discussion about COVID-19, said on Sept. 22 they're good with going ahead.
It will be the same hours as in past years, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen cautioned that the annual event could be derailed if Public Health Madison & Dane County acts to ban it countywide due to coronavirus metrics.
“We all know that things change weekly in terms of numbers," Village Board member Carla Galler said.
In a conference call last week with municipal officials, the county said it is neither discouraging nor encouraging communities to allow trick-or-treating, Moen said.
“It’s up to municipalities,” Moen said, adding that the county recommends social distancing and staying with immediate family members.
“I think we could do it in a good way,” said board member Wyatt Rose, the father of two children whom he said are “very excited for Halloween. It would be pretty sad if kids couldn’t have Halloween.”
Galler, who also has children, said she’s still weighing whether her family will trick-or-treat this year. “I see reasons not to," she said, but added “it would a shame to lose it.”
Galler said it’s important that the village announce a specific time for families and for community members who want to pass out candy.
“If we don’t have a plan, I think that is going to be more frustrating,” she said.
Village officials said leaving your front porch light off to indicate trick-or-treaters aren’t welcome is important this year for those concerned about COVID-19.
“If someone doesn’t want to participate, they can turn off their porch light,” Village President Mark McNally said.
Galler said homeowners can creatively and respectfully express that message in other ways, too.
“Maybe there is some other way they could indicate that they are not comfortable with people coming to their door,” Galler said.
