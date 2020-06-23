Badger Bank has announced it has processed 113 loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help local small businesses support payroll and related costs, saving jobs within the Jefferson County and Eastern Dane county region.
The average loan size was approximately $49,500. The Paycheck Protection Program, launched on April 3 to address economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As relationship bankers and dedicated members of this community, we are doing everything we can to protect the vibrancy of our small businesses, which serve as the economic engines for our local economy,” said Steve Dehnert, President and CEO of Badger Bank. “I’m so proud of our staff, who have worked around the clock to process these loans and ensure that critical funds were able to get in the hands of those who needed it most. We will continue processing applications until all remaining PPP funds are accounted for.”
According to the SBA summary of loan approvals through May 16, lenders with less than $50 billion in assets accounted for nearly 65 percent of approved loans—totaling 4.3 million—and more than 62 percent of the approved dollar amount—estimated at $513 billion since launch of the PPP. Nationwide, community banks have received an average of nearly 200 loan applications through the program ranging in size from less than $5,000 to more than $500,000, according to a recent ICBA survey.
Badger Bank is headquartered in Fort Atkinson.with additional locations in Cambridge, Johnson Creek, and Jefferson.
