School COVID-19 vaccine debate up next in Wisconsin

Most area school districts have now settled the question of whether masks will be required inside their buildings in September.
Now, it’s time to weigh whether a COVID-19 vaccine should be required of Wisconsin school staff and school children who are of age to receive it, and whether those who decline should perhaps be subject to regular testing.
Just in the past couple of weeks, the pieces have fallen into place that make it the right time for this conversation.
On Monday, Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and up, a significant change from the emergency use authorization it’s thus far been administered under.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will continue for now to be offered as an emergency use for 12-15-year-olds.
It’s widely expected that full FDA authorization will also eventually be given to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, although there’s no specific timeline for that.
Across the country, employers and organizations were waiting for Monday’s FDA announcement. Now that they have it in hand, we expect to see a rapid proliferation of vaccine mandates for public and private spaces.
But even before the FDA announcement, vaccine mandates were popping up.
Entertainment venues, including the Overture Center in Madison, have said they’ll soon require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter, in addition to masks being required. Sports venues, too, have announced similar coming rules.
Members of the U.S. military will soon be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and many hospital and clinic systems around the country will also soon require their employees to be vaccinated or regularly tested.
Some large U.S. school districts, including in New York City, are now requiring school staff to be vaccinated. In New York City schools, student athletes age 12 and older must also now show proof they’ve gotten their shot(s).
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has long required Wisconsin K-12 students to be vaccinated against a host of childhood diseases including chicken pox, measles and polio.
It’s also long been possible to opt children out of school vaccine requirements, and we’re for keeping that option.
But given the virulence of COVID-19, if a vaccine were mandated for schools across the state, we would support unvaccinated students and school staff being subject to regular testing.
We fully expect the idea of a Wisconsin K-12 vaccine mandate to be unpopular in certain political circles. In fact, given Wisconsin’s current conservative legislative majority, it might never get out of the gate.
In Wisconsin, recent political opposition to COVID-19 mitigation efforts has included steps taken by Republican lawmakers to keep state universities and technical colleges from mandating vaccines.
There are those who will argue that children don’t pass on the COVID-19 virus as effectively as adults and are less often sickened by it, and that a school vaccine isn’t, thus, necessary.
But there is also compelling other new evidence that more children across the country are being sickened by the delta variant than by the original strain of the virus, and that children and adults can also pass it on more effectively than the original strain.
That was the basis, in late July, for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to recommend that K-12 schools statewide require masks this fall for all staff, students and visitors. That recommendation wasn’t a mandate, just guidance that some school boards have followed and others have not.
In the weeks since that announcement by DHS, the landscape has evolved beyond masks, with many businesses and private venues and organizations announcing a vaccine will now be needed to enter their spaces.
And last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Ever said he would support a vaccine mandate in K-12 schools, as well as in other settings like hospitals.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, state elected officials and local school boards would be amiss, at this point, to not thoughtfully consider whether a K-12 school vaccine mandate for COVID-19, with testing for those who opt-out, might make sense.
If you can’t see a traveling Broadway show or attend a professional sporting event without being vaccinated for COVID-19 or producing a negative test, nor in many cases go to work, should you be allowed to work in or attend a school?
That’s the question, in all its political messiness, that Wisconsin will need to resolve one way or the other.