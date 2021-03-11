March 11 Community Briefs

Caregiver Check-in
Starting in April, caregivers and the dementia care specialist from the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center will gather virtually every Wednesday to learn more about caregiving and dementia, and to build relationships with others. The online meetings will also have a phone-in option. They’ll be from 2-3 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning April 7. More information: (920) 675-4035 or HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov
Power of Attorney
If you had a medical emergency, would you be prepared? Would the person you trust have the authority to make decisions for you? In a free online workshop on March 15, Stoughton licensed clinical social worker Jean Ligocki will share how to easily complete a own power of attorney for health care using the State of Wisconsin’s free form.}Completing a power of attorney for health care lets you select, ahead of time, the individual you want to make health care decisions for you in the event that you lose your ability to make decisions.
This talk will be on Monday, March 15 at 12 p.m. To register go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on Classes and Events. Participants will receive a class link (Zoom meeting) and call in phone number. More information: (608) 877-3485.
This is an informational session sponsored by Stoughton Health in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition. It is not intended to take the place of professional legal advice.
Med Drop
The Cambridge/Deerfield Police Departments are no longer holding a scheduled monthly medication drop. Instead, call your respective police department and leave a voicemail requesting to meet with a deputy to dispose of your unwanted medications. The Cambridge Police Department can be reached at (608) 423-4328. The Deerfield Police Department can be reached at (608) 764-5626.
Bring unused or expired medication in a Ziploc bag (dispose of the bottles they came in). Leave liquids, gels or creams in their original containers and place them in a Ziploc bag. Do not bring IV bags, oxygen tanks, nebulizer machines, thermometers, sharps, epi-pens or anything with a needle or lancet.
More information:https://safercommunity.net/meddrop/.
To find out where to dispose of needles, go to https://wisconsindnr.shinyapps.io/sharpscollectorsite/
Deerfield Dog and Cat LicensesDogs and cats are required to be licensed in the Village of Deerfield. Licenses run from April 1 through March 31 and can be obtained at the Village Hall at the following cost: Spayed and neutered $20 each. Unaltered $25 each. Late fee (after March 31) $5. Dog Park licenses are $20 each $35 for owners with more than one dog residing at same address Please let the village office know if your pet has passed away, so they can update their system.
Deerfield Chicken LicensesAnnual chicken licenses in the Village of Deerfield expire on Dec. 31. Renew licenses before March 31 to avoid a late fee.
Cambridge Dog LicensesDog licenses must be renewed each year, and are available at the Cambridge Village office. Licenses expire Dec.31 of each year, and must be renewed no later than April 1. The costs is $25 for a non-spayed and non-neutered dogs, $20 for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $12.50 for puppies. After April 1, a penalty of $5 will be added to the license fee. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. Licenses can be obtained in person at the Village Hall or by mail by sending a check made out to the Village of Cambridge and a copy of the rabies certificate to Village of Cambridge P.O. Box 99 Cambridge, WI, 53523-0099. Cats are not required to be licensed in Cambridge.
