Michigan Technological University
Adam Krueger of Cambridge is set to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Michigan Technological University in May. Krueger will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in physics, with a minor in mathmatical sciences.
During his time at MTU, he earned the Michigan Tech Ian Shepherd Outstanding Physics Student award, went to Switzerland as a representative of his department, and participated in research.
Krueger is a 2016 graduate of Cambridge High School. He will continue his education at Georgia Institute of Technology seeking a PhD in physics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.