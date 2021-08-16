Families aren’t the only ones anticipating the start of a new school year.
Teachers, administrators and other school staff are also gearing up for a return to bell schedules, children’s laughter, squeaky new tennis shoes and new and rekindled relationships.
At the start of each school year, we have a chance to welcome new staff who have recently been hired for a wide variety of roles.
If the chance hasn’t come up already, families may be able meet them at registration and orientation events over the next couple of weeks.
We particularly want to welcome to some new and promoted administrators in the Cambridge schools.
Andrew Pickett is the new principal at Cambridge High School, replacing Keith Schneider who moved on this summer to a job with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Pickett most recently worked as a high school assistant principal and director of activities/athletics for the Wisconsin Heights School District.
In addition to continuing on as principal at Cambridge Elementary School, Chris Holt has added the title of district director of instruction.
And Marggie Banker is the new Cambridge superintendent, replacing Bernie Nikolay who retired on June 30.
Banker was previously the superintendent of the Montello School District. Before that, she worked in the Madison and Sun Prairie school districts as an English teacher, library media specialist, instructional program manager and principal.
We all know that administrators, teachers and school staff are responsible not just for what students learn in our public schools. These adults, critically, set the tone for how everyone interacts in a school building, which determines how affirming and welcoming our school communities are.
Teaching math and reading and science is as important as always but especially in the age of COVID-19, social and emotional learning is just as high on the priority list.
When asked years from now, students are as likely to remember the relationships they had in school as they are to recall particular academic lessons.
We look forward to the contributions of new staff, teachers and administrators, to how they put their stamp on learning in our school districts, to how they help students forge lifelong memories, and to how they build relationships in their classrooms, buildings and districtwide.
Thanks for choosing our districts and for giving us a chance to get to know you – or in Holt’s case, to know you in an expanded role.