Amigo Construction weighs developing housing on former Melster Candies Co. site

A Cambridge firm that manufactures and installs cladding for large buildings is considering spinning off a new commercial development entity, with the first site it’s looking at right out its back door — the remaining 10 acres of a former, longtime candy company property.
Wensy Melendez, owner and CEO of Amigo Construction, 404 England St., met with the Cambridge Village Board on Nov. 9, sharing his vision for possibly building four or eight-unit apartment buildings, townhouses or condos at England and East Madison Streets, where Melster Candies Co. operated for nearly a century.
Melendez spoke further in a subsequent interview about what he characterized as an early-stage idea with no land purchase yet made, explaining how it fits into his family’s plan to grow and diversify in Cambridge, including creating a business entity separate from Amigo Construction to pursue development projects.
Melendez said if the housing plans move ahead, he would expect to phase in construction, perhaps putting up one building at a time. Before any construction began, he said he would submit to the village a full plan for the entire 10 acres.
Melster Candies Co. was founded in Cambridge in 1919 by brothers Harvey and Arthur Melster. It was acquired by Colorado-based Impact Confections in 2004 and moved to Janesville in 2011.
Part of the former candy company site has in the past decade been redeveloped as Home Again Assisted Living, 308 England St. Redevelopment of the remaining 10 acres was delayed in part by the revelation, in 2019, that a contractor hired to clear remaining former Melster Candies structures had illegally buried the building debris rather than hauling it away.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources determined in 2020 that the debris could remain buried. It would have to be removed and replaced with new fill for any kind of structure to go there, however, beyond a parking lot. That’s a fact Melendez, whose family relocated their longtime Madison firm to Cambridge in 2018, says he’s aware of.
Melendez said the cost of remediation would definitely drive his final decision on whether to move ahead. He said the hope is to keep talking with village, including potentially bringing an early concept plan to the village board in December. He said the hope is to make a decision in 2021 about whether to proceed.
He stressed that “it’s not official; I haven’t made an offer to buy the site,” and said he expects to “learn a lot,” in his first foray into development. “I’ve never done this before,” he said. “But I have friends who have, and I can learn.”
The former Melster Candies site is in a village tax incremental finance district that includes Cambridge’s historic downtown just across Koshkonong Creek.
The TIF district hasn’t performed well financially as redevelopment of the remaining Melster Candies Co. acreage has languished. Were Melendez’s development to happen, it could bolster the TIF district’s performance with new tax revenue potentially benefitting the downtown.
Melendez said at this point, he’s not locked into building a particular kind of housing, although Village Board member Ted Kumbier said on Nov. 9 senior housing would be the right fit there given the proximity to Home Again.
Melendez said he’d made that determination after more research on what would be the best fit for Cambridge.
He did say he envisions mid-to-high end construction quality.
“We’d like to create something nice,” he said. “Let’s put the TIF district to work.”
He also said it would make sense to span the creek, perhaps with a footbridge that’s long been envisioned, to offer residents of the proposed new housing pedestrian access to downtown.
Melendez noted his family recently bought a home in Cambridge and his children attend Cambridge schools. So, choosing a Cambridge site for his first foray into property development is a kind of giving back, he said.
“This is where we’re going to be making our forever home, at least how I see it. I’d like to be able to invest in the community, I have an opportunity to do so, and I’d like to get moving on that,” he said.
LeaseIn the meantime, Melendez and village officials are negotiating a lease agreement to allow Amigo Construction to use a small part of the former candy company site, an exposed 7,000-square-foot concrete slab, to store some of its equipment.
Melendez on Nov. 9 asked the village for a one-year lease.
He said he’d like to store bulky equipment there, including a power scaffolding occasionally used on buildings eight or more stories high. He said it would be would surround by a locked fence with a heavy base that precludes fence posts needing to be driven into the ground. Melendez said he wouldn’t anticipate any increased traffic on England Street, as the equipment would rarely be brought out for use.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said in recent discussions with the village’s engineers and attorney, nothing appeared to preclude leasing the concrete slab to Amigo Construction.
The village board then voted unanimously to move ahead with the lease. Moen said a draft could be ready for the board to review on Nov. 23.
As for the potential sale of the 10 acres, Moen said nothing in the village’s agreement with Home Again formally gives the assisted living first right of refusal if the village moves to sell that property. Moen said “that has always been talked about,” informally, and she encouraged the board to reach to Home Again as discussions begin.
In a subsequent interview, Village President Mark McNally called the lease with Melendez “a good move, it helps us raise a little bit of cash and it helps him out.” And he called the housing vision “a consideration, especially if it’s workplace housing, and affordable housing. I would be very interested in looking at that.”
McNally agreed that Home Again should be invited into the conversation.
“They’re a good neighbor, and we should be talking with them,” he said.
ExpansionAmigo Construction is also in the midst of expanding on its existing 6-acre site that spans both sides of England Street, fronting on U.S. Highway 18.
Its offices, manufacturing and training operations are in a 60,000 square foot building once owned by Rowe Pottery Works, now on East Main Street in Cambridge.
In a 22,000 square foot building it stores cladding products made by Amigo Construction that construction companies are preparing to install, and products construction companies have bought elsewhere for pending projects.
“We can order it and have it brought here and as needed we can take it to their job site,” Melendez said.
Amigo Construction is also additionally now looking to add another 15,000 square feet of building space to its campus in the coming year. That would include expanding an existing building where it does powder coating and constructing a new 60-by-120-foot, two-story storage building for storage.
In all, the planned expansion would leave Amigo Construction with five buildings totaling nearly 80,000 square feet, spread over six acres on both sides of England Street.
The company also owns a lot just to the east stretching to Koshkonong Creek, that it plans to leave a natural buffer area.
Amigo Construction’s niche is university contracts. It recently won the cladding contract for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s upcoming $95 million gymnasium/natatorium replacement project.
When the company moved to Cambridge, it had long installed other company’s cladding products. In Cambridge, it began manufacturing its own products, using them on its own projects. It has recently begun selling its products to other installers.
Amigo Construction now has about 20 employees, including Melendez and his parents.