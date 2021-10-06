CAMBRIDGE Oct. 8: Afghan Refugee Donations
Lake Ripley 4-H is collecting much needed supplies for the Afghan Refugees who are being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Donations of clothes, diapers, formula, winter clothes and more can be dropped off at Jefferson County UW-Extension office at 864 W Collins Road in Jefferson or at Premiere Couture at 145 W Main Street in Cambridge by Friday, Oct. 8. Items must be new. For more information go to www.saveourallies.org
Oct. 9: Throwing Strikes for Mary
The 6th Annual throwing Strikes for Mary is on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. There will be a bags tournament, family bowling and a 9-Pin Tap tournament, a silent auction and rallies. The event will be at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 US Highway 12 in Cambridge.
Oct. 8-10: MadTown Yarn Shop Hop
Kaleidoscope Fibers is one of 13 stops of the 3-day MadTown Yarn Shop Hop Friday-Sunday Oct. 8-10. There will be passports to get stamped at each stop along the way to qualify for prizes. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Kaleidoscope Fibers is located at 131 W. Main St in Cambridge. More information: madtownyarn.com
Oct. 10: CD Players Theater Annual Meeting
The Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater is holding an annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Gym in the Nikolay Middle School in Cambridge. The meeting will cover financial and committee reports, and details on what’s ahead for the group. This meeting was rescheduled from the meeting scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. For the meeting agenda and more details, go to cdplayerstheater.com/meeting.
Oct 10: Blessing of the Animals
Grace Lutheran Church, located at 510 Skogen Road in Cambridge, will hold a Blessing of the Animals service in the yard behind the church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. “Pets are such important parts of our families. Bring your pets and join us as we celebrate them and ask God to bless them and to bless us as we care for them. There will be treats for all creatures, great and small,” the church said in a post. More information: (608) 423-3135.
Oct. 13: Zoozort
Zoozort’s licensed animal exhibitor Noelle Bezio will show animals and provide fun and interesting facts about each animal on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Amundson Community Room at the library. The show will take place after the CAP senior luncheon catered by the Cambridge Market at 12 p.m., where lunch will consist of a BLT sandwich, loaded baked potato soup, and a cookie. Registration for the luncheon is $5 at the door. A second showing will take place at 12:30, and will be free for the community. RSVP to Heather at (608) 423-8045 by Oct. 6 for the luncheon and noon showing.
Oct. 16: CamRock Park Beer Cave Dedication
CamRock County Park’s historic Beer Cave, which has been under restoration this year, will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 16. The event was rescheduled from Saturday, Oct. 9. It will go on rain or shine and will include presentations at 11 a.m. and stone soup and beer at noon. Dug in 1865 by the owner of a brewery in Rockdale, it is a short walk from the park’s Rockdale trailhead, overlooking the restored Koshkonong Creek channel that once fed the Rockdale Mill, dam and mill pond. More information: rhmoen@frontier.com
Oct. 16: Brat and Burger Palooza
Step away from the kitchen on Saturday, Oct. 16 to join the Friends of the Cambridge EMS at the 1st Annual Brat and Burger Palooza. The event will be held at the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly from noon to 5 p.m. Brats, burgers, yummy rolls and all the fixings, including sauerkraut, will be for sale. Make it a meal and enjoy a side, chips and water. All funds will support EMS services and equipment. For additional information please contact Bob at (608) 423- 3511.
Oct. 23: Halloween Festivities
Cambridge Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to show off their Halloween costumes to parade around Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge, followed by a “Trick-or-Treating Trail” where kids can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Want to get in on the fun? Meet in the parking lot behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main Street, Cambridge at 9:45 a.m. to line up to walk in the parade. The total parade route is about 2.5 blocks long, making it an easy distance for little legs and kiddos eager to get their hands on some candy. For information call 608-423-3712.
Oct. 23 and 24: Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour
The Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour is happening on Oct. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the countryside of South Central Wisconsin and learn about each artist’s personality, story and craft through their own art. This self-guided driving tour is a great way to touch something deep down that can only come from brilliant, new art. For more information call 608-513-0479.
Nov. 6: Arts and Craft Fair
Cambridge Arts and Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair offers a festive opportunity to enjoy the quality, handmade merchandise of over 90 vendors. It’s also a great kick-off to the Christmas holiday shopping experience. In addition to arts and crafts, the fair offers a raffle of gifts donated by local community members, a luncheon and a bake sale. Admission fee is $2 for everyone and will take place at the Cambridge High School.
DEERFIELD Oct 9: Schuster’s Fall Harvest Party
Schuster’s Playtime Farm, located at 1326 U.S. Highway 12 in Deerfield, will hold its 11th annual Fall Harvest Party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Face painting, animals and more will be at the party. For more information: (608) 225-2785.
Oct. 22: Community Day and Pack the Pantry
The Deerfield High School Mentoring program is hosting Community Day on Friday, Oct. 22nd. Throughout the day, high school students will deliver care packages, rake lawns and host a Fall Festival. From 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., the senior class will run the Fall Festival for the Elementary School students on the soccer fields in the lower parking lot. 10th graders will also be collecting food for the Deerfield Food Pantry during the day. If families want to help out, they can place nonperishable food items on their front door steps or porches, where the students can grab them. Students can sign up at the Deerfield Community Center. They can also call Stacy Gloede at (608) 764-5431 ext. 1106 or email gloedes@deerfield.k12.wi.us.