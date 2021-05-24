Cambridge connector bike route groundbreaking approaching

A group working to connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail is eyeing a mid-summer groundbreaking for a new off-road route north of U.S. Highway 12-18.
Friends of the CamRock to Glacial-Drumlin Connector Trail, that recently incorporated and is now working on securing non-profit status, started as a village of Cambridge ad hoc committee in 2017.
At the group’s May 20 meeting, Brian Berquist of Town and Country Engineering said bids were to be opened on May 23 for construction of the new stretch of trail.
From U.S. Highway 18 at an existing safe crossing at England Street, it will run westward along U.S. Highway 12-18, through The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood where it will tie into an existing neighborhood loop, and finally through land owned by the Cambridge Foundation northward to State Farm Road.
State Farm Road is about a mile south of the state trail.
The original vision was for the new route to be entirely off-road up to State Farm Road.
However, Berquist said given recent price increases for asphalt and for building materials in general, it may be fully off-road except for near the Cambridge Winery, where users may be diverted for about two block onto a local street, Kenseth Way. He said whether the friends group can fund the route entirely off-road, including near the winery, depends on the bids.
The Cambridge Village Board was expected to approve a construction bid at its May 23 meeting.
South of the safe crossing at U.S. Highway 18 and England Street, a previously constructed off-road trail winds through the village of Cambridge to CamRock County Park, and then connects into the park’s mountain bike trail system.
The new stretch will cost more than $400,000 to build. The group, over the past several years, has secured that in the form of grants from Dane and Jefferson counties, a state Stewardship grant, the village of Cambridge and private contributions.
It will be named after Phil Van Valkenberg, a Cambridge native who spent decades crisscrossing the United States and Europe on a bicycle, leading group tours and writing eight books about biking in Wisconsin and the Midwest. Van Valkenberg also authored seven official state biking guides for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, a rural bicycling planning guide for the state Department of Transportation and countless columns and articles about his lifelong passion.
In addition to the mid-summer groundbreaking, the friends group is eyeing a trail opening celebration when construction is completed in the fall.
As construction begins, the group is also actively investigating options for finishing the route off-road for the final mile, northward from State Farm Road to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail. That next phase, which has yet to be funded, is envisioned to involve working with landowners to secure off-road easements.
Until that final mile is finished, bicyclists will be diverted to local town of Deerfield roads between State Farm Road and the state trail.
Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh told the friends group on May 20 that conversations with landowners north of State Farm Road are ongoing with “good communications.”
“We are going to use those connections the best that we possibly can to try to get the outcomes we’re looking for,” Marsh said. “We are working on it, to make that happen.”
Marsh called just connecting Cambridge up to State Farm Road “a huge, huge improvement,” and he said it will be relatively easy for bicyclists to follow local roads for a mile between the state trail and new connector route.