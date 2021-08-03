Deerfield school district prepares to finalize COVID-19 fall plans

At Deerfield school buildings in recent weeks, new signs have gone up on entrance doors recommending that everyone wear a face mask inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and “strongly” recommending that preventative measure for people who are not vaccinated.
Whether that will tip before school begins, to require masks of everyone indoors, or will remain just a recommendation, is expected to be the key focus of an upcoming Deerfield School Board meeting.
The school board next meets on Monday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Deerfield Middle/High School sewing room.
At a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, the board didn’t take any action after discussing at length recent COVID-19 pandemic developments.
But Superintendent Michelle Jensen said depending on the early August trajectory of local COVID-19 infections tied to the delta variant, it’s possible district indoor mask rules could be tightened in board action on Aug. 16.
“That, I think, is a conversation that will take some time and that we’ll have on Aug. 16,” Jensen said. She said she foresees, on that night, “a longer discussion and potential action.”
The school board, on July 19, approved a policy for August activities including sports practices and competitions, and back to school nights, that is reflected on the new signs that recommend masks for everyone indoors but stop short of requiring them.
The board said last month that it would wait until its Aug. 16 meeting to set its COVID-19 policy for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Now, in light of a rapid rise in the past two weeks of COVID-19 infections tied to the delta variant, Jensen said waiting a little longer “allows us a few more weeks to monitor the data as it comes in.”
And she it allows a little more time for district officials and the school board and to weigh the implications of and reasoning behind recent new guidance released in late July by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dane County, that recommend that everyone now wear face masks indoors.
New CDC guidance additionally recommends that children nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall, but that all children through high school wear face masks indoors at school, including those age 12 and over who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Public Health Madison and Dane County was supporting that (school mask fall guidance) but has since then added another layer, now recommending that people wear masks indoors in all places, with a strong recommendation for those who are not vaccinated,” Jensen said.
With the school year quickly approaching “that has really big implications for students,” Jensen said. “It does lead to a much larger conversation.”
Athletic Director Matt Polzin said the new Dane County guidance has implications, as well, for athletics, with fall practices starting this week and competition beginning later in August. Similar to a situation last spring, he said he expects to have to deal with a variety of local rules and expectations when Deerfield athletes travel to other schools to compete, and to have to communicate Deerfield rules and expectations to visiting teams.
Jensen said in recent weeks, the frequency of phone calls between area school officials, Public Health Madison and Dane County and local medical advisors has risen again, going back to weekly check-ins. Early in the summer, those had dropped to every other week, she said.
“We’re getting a lot information,” Jensen said, including explanations from medical experts about what triggered the CDC and Dane County guidance update in late July.
For months prior to that, Dane County’s COVID-19 rules had essentially gone away. The county had allowed all of its COVID-19 restrictions to sunset on June 2. But then, as cases rose again, it reinstated its mask recommendation on July 27.
“Obviously since July and in the course of the past two weeks, a lot has changed,” Jensen said.
The signs on the Deerfield school buildings went up in advance of the Aug. 3 Ready, Set, Smile! Night during which students will have their annual school photos taken and families of younger children will pick up elementary school supply boxes. Jensen said families were notified via email of the mask recommendation.
Fitness Center fees
In other matters on Aug. 2, the school board discussed allowing the community to use the fitness center at the middle/high school at no cost. Community users are required to sign a usage agreement and to have a school district-issued key fob.
The board is expected to vote on that on Aug. 16.
Jensen said as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, offering a no-cost fitness option aligns with the importance the district places on wellness.
“I feel like if there is one thing we can do for people at this point, it’s to allow them to come in and use the facilities,” Jensen said.
Polzin said community usage of the fitness center has remained strong, with more than 300 current members.
“It’s being used, it’s busy,” Polzin said.
First grade teacher
The board also, at a special session before the Aug. 2 meeting, approved hiring an additional first-grade teacher. The intent, district officials said, is to keep class sizes low for that grade level, whose 4K year was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and who spent a good portion of kindergarten learning from home. That will ensure that this group remais on track academically, and on a social/emotional and general school readiness level, district officials said.