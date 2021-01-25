After picking up its first two wins of the season the Deerfield boys basketball team ran into a tough Randolph team on Jan. 21.
But then came an even bigger blow when a positive COVID-19 case within their team forced the program to cancel last week’s game with Hustisford, as well as games against Palmyra-Eagle and Fall River.
“One of our players, who did not travel with us to Randolph, had been in close contact with his brother who had tested positive while home from college. He didn’t have any symptoms, but then he got tested and he tested positive. So, now we’re shut down until Feb. 4,” said Demons head coach Nick Krull.
The Demons (2-4) fell behind state-ranked Rockets 41-19 in the first half and never recovered as their two-game winning streak was snapped in a 73-51 defeat.
Randolph (12-2, tied for No. 10 in the WisSports.net Division 4 Coaches poll) were led by a trio of double-digit scores. Travis Alvin led Randolph with 17 points, while Brayden Haffele added 16 and Sam Grieger scored 11.
Cal Fisher paced Deerfield with a game-high 20 points while Dayton Lasack added 12.
“They’re a top-10 team and now because of the (WIAA) rearrangement, they’re in our division and in our regional, so we picked them up once we decided we were going to start playing,” said Krull. “I thought we played really well in our two wins prior against Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle; it was good to get those wins under our belt, but our schedule didn’t get any easier playing Randolph.”
The first Deerfield game scheduled after the 14-day waiting period is Friday, Feb. 5 against Williams Bay.
RANDOLPH 73, DEERFIELD 51
Deerfield 19 32 — 51
Randolph 41 32 — 73
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 1 3-4 5, Betthauser 1 0-2 2, Mathwig 1 2-2 4, Fisher 8 3-3 20, K. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Lasack 6 0-0 12, M. Kimmel 2 0-0 6. Totals — 20 8-11 51.
Randolph — Kohn 4 0-0 8, Spors 3 0-0 8 Grieger 5 1-1 11, Haffele 6 0-0 16, Alvin 8 1-1 17, Castillo 1 2-2 4, Paul 0 1-2 1 Niemna 3 2-2 8. Totals — 30 7-8 73.
3-point goals — D 3 (M. Kimmel 2, Fisher 1); R 6 (Haffele 4, Spors 2). Total fouls — D 8; R 11.
