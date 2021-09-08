Richard Horton is Cambridge Blue Jay Hall of Fame 2020-21 Distinguished Alumni

Everyone in Cambridge knows of Richard Horton’s work whether or not they know him personally.
His dedication to the Cambridge schools, which he graduated from in 1993, shines through the many project he’s completed. Those include updating the high school football stadium entrance; redoing all three little league baseball diamonds; laying concrete slabs around the stadium concession stand; and upgrading the high school scoreboard and dugouts
For that and more, Horton is the 2020-21 Blue Jay Hall of Honor Alumni of the Year. He’ll be recognized at the school district’s 12th annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lake Ripley Country Club. A social hour will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and an awards ceremony.
Others being honored include Community Member of the Year is Nancy Brattlie and Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame inductees Jon Biermeier, Tim DeForest, John Leadholm and Wendy Johnson-Zimmick.
During his time at Cambridge High School, Horton played on the baseball, football and basketball teams. “I had a good experience as a kid growing up,” he said.
He then spent about a year and a half at UW-Platteville before returning home to Cambridge to enter the work force. He’s spent the past decade strengthening his skills in the construction and agricultural businesses.
Horton currently works for the Fertilizer Dealer Supply in Milton, WI. He’s been an inside sales representative for the company for about 9 years.
But Horton’s work doesn’t end at the business in Milton; the Cambridge native has spent his time putting in the work to improrve school district facilities and grounds.
Horton says his mind is only ever on the end result. “I normally don’t look for any recognition for doing all this stuff,” Horton said.
He said he doesn’t need any spoken recognition; all the appreciation he receives comes from community members, athletes and visiting teams using the facilities he made sure were up to the Cambridge standard.
If there’s anything Horton took away from his time at Cambridge High School, it was how to put enough effort into everything that needs to be done.
“Work ethic would be [my] number one [takeaway],” Horton said.
Horton’s impact will continue to last as long as there are sporting events to host and athletes to accommodate. His quiet but proud handiwork gives Cambridge opportunities to grow as fans, athletes and community members.
“I’m not a big talker. I just like to do [the work] and be done with it,” he said.