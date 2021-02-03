Virtual Dip for Dozer approaches

The annual Dip for Dozer is going virtual this year, due to Covid-19.
This year marks the 16th anniversary of the Dip for Dozer, a fundraising event where crowds don costumes and jump into a frozen Lake Ripley on the second Saturday of February.
This year, event organizers are asking participants to send in a video of themselves doing something cold, like sledding down a hill or making snow angels in their swimsuits. Those videos will be edited together and aired on a virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The deadline to submit a video is Sunday, Feb. 7. Videos can be posted on the Dip for Dozer Facebook page, or emailed to DipForDozer@gmail.com.
Bryce Chinault, one of the event’s organizers, said they didn’t want to “let Covid-19 win.”
“Doing it as normal, getting a lot of people together, there would be potential health risk,” Chinault said.
“We also don’t want to let Covid win in the opposite direction, cancel the event and lose momentum and all the goodwill that we’ve built up in the last decade and a half,” he continued. Going virtual was a way to “embrace the moment and keep the dream alive,” Chinault said.
The Dip for Dozer event began in 2006 to raise money for the Dozer 52 Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships to Cambridge High School seniors. The fund was created in memory of CHS student Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf.
The scholarship fund has awarded over 70 scholarships to local students for over $160,000. And last year’s dip, Chinault said, raised over $25,000.
People can dip any way they want, Chinault said. Some ideasthe Dip for Dozer website said are jumping into a kiddie pool or bathtub of ice water, sledding down a hill, sporting a swimsuit outside or making a snow angel.
The virtual event, Chinault said, may include prizes or awards like previous years. There are also t-shirts and sweatshirts for sale which will benefit the scholarship fund. And organizers are still collecting donations.
