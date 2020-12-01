The Village of Cambridge and the Town of Deerfield have adopted their 2021 budgets.
Cambridge
On Nov. 24, the Cambridge Village Board approved a budget in which its portion of the tax levy will rise 3.01 percent, up about $38,600 from about $1.28 million in 2020 to about $1.32 million in 2021.
The village’s total expenditures in 2021 will amount to about $1.24 million. That’s up about $49,000, or 4.14 percent, from about $1.19 million in 2020.
Other area towns and villages are also finalizing their 2021 budgets.
Town of DeerfieldThe Deerfield Town Board adopted its 2021 budget on Nov. 23.
The town’s total expenditures in 2021 will amount to about $660,000. That’s down about $47,000, or about 7 percent, from about $707,000 in 2020.
The town’s 2021 tax levy is about $490,000, down about $47,000, or about 9 percent, from about $538,000 in 2020.
Village of DeerfieldThe Deerfield Village Board will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget, with adoption to follow, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, by conference call. Reach out to the village office for meeting access.
The village’s proposed portion of the tax levy would rise just 0.2 percent, up $1,385 from about $1.246 million in 2020 to about $1.247 million in 2021.
The village is anticipating total expenditures in 2021 of about $1.46 million. That’s up about $53,000, or 0.37 percent, from about $1.41 million in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.