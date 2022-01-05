Thurs., Jan. 6

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn

Fri., Jan. 7

Pepperoni pizza, carrots, strawberry applesauce

Mon., Jan. 10

Hamburger, French fries, strawberries

Tues., Jan. 11

Mac and cheese, green beans, craisins 

Wed., Jan. 12

Chicken patty sandwich, seasoned wedge fries, peaches

Thurs., Jan. 13

French toast sticks, sausage patty, orange juice

