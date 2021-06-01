June 4-June 18 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The next luncheon is Wednesday, June 9 on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach meals
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, June 4
Chicken Strips
Honey Mustard Sauce
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
3 Bean Salad
NAS – steamed peas
WW Roll/Butter
Mixed Fruit
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
MO – Tomato Cheese Sand.
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Tuesday, June 8
Tuna Salad on bed of lettuce
Sicilian Pasta Salad
Corn Salad
Fruit Cup Chocolate chip cookie
MO – Egg Salad NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, June 11
Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce Grilled chicken shaved Parmesan WW croutons Caesar dressing
Copper Penny salad
Apple sauce
Rice Pudding
MO – Hummus and Pita
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, June 15
Chicken a la King Brown Rice
Green Beans
Corn Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar
MO – Soy a la king
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, June 18
Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
Mixed greens
Dressing
Dinner roll/butter
Mixed Fruit
Chocolate Pudding Cup
Sugar Cookie
MO – Veggie Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
NCS – SF cookie
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries will be offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.