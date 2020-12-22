At local churches, December is normally the busiest and most anticipated month of the year.
Usually, there are choir anthems, children’s pageants and cookie walks. Festive brunches and candlelit carols. Towering sanctuary trees strung with Chrismons and antique ornaments.
This year, the Covid-19 pandemic upended most seasonal plans.
Where in-person Advent and Christmas services are still happening, most churches are requiring masks, pre-registration and strict social distancing.
Live singing is mostly canceled, except for a bit behind masks at some churches. In its place: music woven into pre-recorded worship services and video montages, the latter a popular pivot for children’s programs. Parking lot services and drive-thru communion are the norm.
In interviews earlier this month, local clergy said what the season became is not what they foresaw in late summer and early fall, when Covid-19 metrics appeared to be improving.
Until October, there was broad belief that it might proceed mostly normal. But then, as infections surged, local church governing boards were forced to make hard decisions on whether and how to shift.
“We had hoped, in August and September, that we could gather together for Christmas, in one way or another,” recalls Jennifer Jelinek, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge. “October’s numbers brought us back to reality.”
That was painful, Jelinek admits.
“You could tell how much it hurt (church members) to not be able to be here,” for large-group Advent and Christmas gatherings, Jelinek said.
Grace subsequently created an Advent planning committee including several members “who had really pushed to be in the building,” Jelinek said. It was tasked with planning events that would be both meaningful and safe, and have broad congregational buy-in.
Ultimately, its recommendations included setting up three Christmas trees in Grace’s sanctuary.
On Wednesday nights during Advent, church members were invited to stop in for quiet contemplation and to write the name of someone touched by Covid-19 on a special ornament to hang one of the trees.
On the two other trees, families could hang an ornament brought from home and take home an ornament provided by the church. On a recent Wednesday night, soft seasonal music played while families came by.
Grace Lutheran ultimately settled on a mix of virtual and a parking lot Christmas Eve services. For its parking lot service, participants will be invited to bring their own candle to light during “Silent Night.”
This summer, East Koshkonong Lutheran Church near Cambridge had resumed socially-distanced, masked in-person services.
Then, in October, Pastor Brenda Lovick said the church council decided to follow a Wisconsin Council of Churches recommendation to go back to virtual.
“There were people that were not happy about that,” Lovick acknowledges.
Still, at that point, “some people were hopeful,” that Christmas services would happen in-person, Lovick said.
“Ultimately, of course, we decided we needed to scratch all of that,” Lovick said.
East Koshkonong members normally decorate its sanctuary tree together during a service in early December. This year, Lovick and her family did the decorating, live-streamed on social media.
East Koshkonong’s children’s Christmas program shifted to a prerecorded video montage. And Christmas Eve worship became a self-guided drive-thru event around the perimeter of the church’s historic cemetery. Six stations lit by luminaries will tell the Biblical Christmas story one stop at a time. At the end, participants will be invited to take a candle “and sing Silent Night at home,” Lovick said.
“Nothing’s normal this year,” said Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler of Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church in Cambridge.
Facing an empty sanctuary, “that looks more like a sound stage,” to pre-record services, has been stressful, he said.
“This is a new thing for me,” he admitted.
Expectations are high for pre-recorded Christmas services, he said, adding to the stress.
“We’re feeling a great deal of pressure, because we want to make this meaningful,” he said.
Its Christmas Eve services, Marrese-Wheeler said, will be in the parking lot with battery-powered candles and pre-recorded music.
“I’m hoping if the weather is nice people might step out of their cars,” for the traditional singing of “Silent Night,” he said.
Deerfield Lutheran Church in Deerfield reached out to its community, setting up an Advent Prayer Garden outside its entrance, where anyone could come and light a candle and privately pray.
Deerfield Lutheran Vicar Sarah Key said high school students also got involved in other ways, volunteering to drop off Advent devotional materials, including craft supplies.
Throughout December, families prepared their parts for a virtual children’s Christmas pageant at home and submitted their video clips. The adult choir director, meanwhile, was organizing a virtual lessons and carols service.
Key said live-streamed services have drawn a mix of ages this year, including older church members who have gotten pretty good at joining in with a phone call.
“People can call in. They still feel that connectedness, and that is important, I think,” Key said in a year marked by “a lot of grief,” in which “people are just doing their best.”
Jelinek said for Grace Lutheran’s children’s pre-recorded Christmas program, each child shared how a letter of the alphabet related to the seasons. Families recorded their parts at home and submitted them to be edited together.
“It gave each kid the opportunity to shine, they all got their own screen time, and we got to see their personalities and their silliness,” she said.
At London Moravian Church, a large Moravian star is, as always, lighting up in the sanctuary until January.
But the traditional children’s Christmas program is morphing into a live nativity on Christmas Eve. Attendees will get a take-home bag containing a traditional crepe paper-wrapped beeswax candle and Christmas candy.
London Moravian Pastor Barbara Berg said a virtual Christmas Eve service would have been hard for older and not-tech-savvy members of their congregation to attend.
“I really felt strongly that we needed to something in-person for Christmas Eve,” Berg said.
At St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield, Santa and Mrs. Claus have made appearances every Sunday in December during drive-through communion. On one Sunday, in addition to wine in a small plastic container and bread in a plastic bag, participants received a homemade cookie in honor of a cookie walk normally hosted by the church women’s group, that was canceled.
Pastor Holly Slater said in past years, St. Paul’s Liberty families gathered at their Education Center to make Advent wreaths out of fresh greenery, followed by a candle lighting, carols and a devotion. That shifted this year to participants picking up a paper grocery sack of cut boughs, candles and other wreaths-making supplies, and then meeting virtually eery week in December to light their candles and have a short devotion.
This year there will be four small-group socially distanced Christmas Eve services at St. Paul’s Liberty, with pre-registration and masks required. And Sunday School children were invited to submit video from home to be edited into a virtual song to be shared with the congregation.
Pastor Marvin Singh said Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge will have in-person Christmas Eve services with social distancing and masks required. Attendees will get LED candles they can later take home. A pre-recorded service will also be posted online.
Singh said will be no live singing at the in-person Christmas services, a hard concession at a church that cherishes its singing Christmas tree and other choral activities.
There were other concessions, too, at Willerup this season.
An Indian meal traditionally cooked and served during Advent by Singh’s wife, Nalini, became a meal drop-off. And in an effort to reach out to older members, Willerup created a DVD carol sing-along, that was dropped that off at a local assisted living center.
St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge has been holding masked and socially distanced in-person mass this fall, said Rev. Dave Timmerman. Pre-recorded mass is also still offered online.
For Advent, parishioners were given access to a pre-recorded weekly devotional series that Timmerman said was well-received.
Pre-registration is requested for in-person Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mass, he said.
“We’ve asked people, if they are going to come, to sign up… so we have better control of the numbers,” Timmerman said. “We need to keep a handle on that.”
Timmerman said amid plenty of frustration this year, he’s also witnessed an epiphany of sorts among parishioners.
“I’ve seen a real awakening in terms of people caring not just about what they want, but what might be good for other people; this isn’t just about me but about our congregation and our community,” he reflected.
Timmerman said St. Pius made the effort this fall to call every parish household, “to make sure they were doing okay.”
“I think people needed to hear that,” in a year that’s “wearing people out,” he said.
And Pastor Eric Bakken at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church between Cottage Grove and Stoughton, said the congregation traditionally decorates its sanctuary tree together the first Sunday in Advent, followed by a meal.
No tree was set up this year, “and we have not been in the building other than for virtual services,” Bakken said.
Advent vespers went virtual and drive-in services have continued. Bakken said he’s hoping for good weather that will allow for a Christmas Eve parking lot service.
In a bright note, Bakken said West Koshkonong philanthropy carried on this year.
In 2020, it has given more than $30,000 to area shelters, organizations like the Cambridge Area Resource Team that respond to local need and regional churchcamps. In a year marked by job losses and economic devastation, “our giving has stayed strong. That is just a marvelous story,” Bakken said.
Jelinek said she has focused in Advent messages on the Biblical Christmas story that she said offers “strength and hope and encouragement to get us through difficult times.”
And both Berg and Jelinek said the Christmas message of the Christ child being a light in the darkness is resonating this year – with a challenge to church membes to be a light.
“When we focus on being that light for one another, it helps bring us out of the darkness,” Jelinek said. “We can view one another with more grace and more patience and more love.”
Lovick said that extends to committing to steps like wearing masks to keep others safe.
“That is really part of engaging our faith, and sharing that light,” Lovick said.
