A Cambridge teacher has written her first children’s book, which will be released this week.
Sarah Krajewski, the art teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, has written and illustrated a picture book titled “Exactly You! The Shape of Your Feelings.”
The book will be released on Oct. 10, by Orange Hat Publisher of Waukesha.
Krajewski said writing a book is something she has “wanted to do for a while.” She said she’s proud and excited about how it turned out.
The book doesn’t follow one specific character, Krajewski said, but is all about “questioning and affirming feelings.”
It’s about “normalizing the fact that however you might feel...is okay, “ Krajewski said. “I’ve always been really passionate about that in the way I teach art” and “trying to connect with our students about their feelings.”
Krajewski also hopes to raise awareness about mental health with the book, and “remind people how important it is to have open communication about mental health.”
“Mental health has this negative stigma,” Krajewski said. “This is not just a children’s book. This is a book that everybody should hear.”
The book comes out on Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day, and offers resources like guiding questions and art project ideas, to promote wellness.
The illustrations reflect Krajewski’s abstract and cheerful style.
“I’m really proud of the art that I made,” Krajewski added. “I love the cheerfulness.”
The book will be released at bookstores and online. The best way to access it is by visiting Krajewski’s website at artroomglitterfairy.com.
Anyone that preorders the book, Krajewski added, will receive a handmade sticker and a signed copy.
The Cambridge Elementary School library has preordered several copies.
“I do believe that Sarah is a highly talented and creative person. I cannot wait to read her book,” CES principal Chris Holt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.