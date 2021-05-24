New state transportation plan may lay out future of Highway 12 past Cambridge and Deerfield

Residents of southeastern Dane and southwestern Jefferson counties need to pay attention to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s evolving long-term plans for U.S. Highway 12.
Later this summer, the DOT expects to release a draft version of its statewide Connect 2050 long-range transportation policy plan.
When finalized this fall, Connect 2050 will guide statewide transportation decisions for the next 30 years and “impact all types of transportation from roads to ports to sidewalks.”
How will it affect us here on the Dane-Jefferson County line? That is largely dependent on its suggested trajectory for U.S. Highway 12.
The DOT has long eyed making all of Highway 12 four lanes between Madison and Lake Geneva, and potentially bypassing Cambridge and Fort Atkinson.
Its most recent long-term plan, Connections 2030, released in 2009, called Highway 12 “an important regional corridor and long truck route…that connects the Madison region, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Lake Geneva to backbone routes such as I/39/90, I-43 and northeastern Illinois.”
Connections 2030 labeled Highway 12 as a “connector” route defined as “high-quality two- and four-lane highways that connect all other significant economic and tourism centers,” to those backbone routes.
And it identified Highway 12 “as a candidate for possible capacity expansion,” citing safety and other concerns that would likely make future upgrades necessary as traffic volumes increase.
When Connections 2030 was released in 2009, Highway 12 had already been four lanes between Madison and Cottage Grove for more than a decade; that project was completed in 1998.
It had already been expanded immediately west of Madison, too. In 2005, the highway was widened to four lanes between Middleton and Sauk City. And that same year, the U.S. Highway 12 bypass was completed around Whitewater.
All of those changes were in line with the state’s vision back to the mid 20th Century, that saw Highway 12 from Madison to the Illinois state line converted to a future freeway, with a connection to the Illinois Tollway System.
Highway 12 winds for 340 miles through Wisconsin, from Hudson to Genoa City near the Illinois state line.
It was created in 1917, as Wis. 12, and renamed U.S. Hwy. 12 in 1926, when it was added to the U.S. Highway System.
Between Madison to Cambridge, it’s merged with U.S. Highway 18. At Cambridge, those two highways split, with Highway 18 going to Jefferson and Highway 12 to Fort Atkinson.
Today, portions of Highway 12 are four lanes in the Whitewater and Lake Geneva areas. But it remains two lanes from Cottage Grove past Fort Atkinson.
There have been signs, over years, that the DOT’s four-lane vision persists.
The seemingly oversized U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 73 interchange at Deerfield, completed in 2015, was a significant reminder.
Now, the DOT is about to bring us a new plan.
What it envisions for Highway 12 remains to be seen; the Connect 2050 website, as of yet, offers few specific details.
The process of drafting Connect 2050 has quietly progressed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning in August 2020, the DOT held webinars and a virtual open house and collected about 2,200 comments from people across the state, on what they would like the new plan to entail. That comment submission window has closed.
The comments are now being fit into a draft plan expected to be released this summer. That it will be open upon release for “public review,” the DOT says, suggesting that state residents may have one more window to comment.
So much of what affects us here locally isn’t locally controlled. This is one those situations.
Depending on its vision for Highway 12, Connect 2050 could have profound and permanent impacts between Cottage Grove and Whitewater.
And, once it is adopted, the window will close for citizens to have a say.
There are ways to follow the process, and to be alerted to additional opportunities to comment.
You can sign up for email updates, view the comments submitted last year, and find general, broad-brush information at: connect2050.wisconsindot.gov.
In coming months, that website is certain to be updated as the plans solidify.
Fall, and the finalization of this plan, will both come quickly.
The time to pay attention is now.