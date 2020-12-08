2020 feels like the year to lean into handmade and locally sourced holiday gifts.
The holiday season started earlier than usual, with Christmas trees up by Halloween and present shopping well underway before Thanksgiving.
With time at home, and a need for something to look forward to, handmade and local gifts are a perfect December project.
It’s a welcome jolt of holiday spirit, compared to the impersonal feeling of filling an online shopping cart.
Knitted socks and crochet mittens, one pair or three. Christmas cookies, one tin or three.
For families, the Cambridge Community Library is offering a take and make craft at its drive-through window. Starting Dec. 17, that might be a great way for little ones to make presents.
And for adults, the Cambridge Winery is having a wine cork craft competition this weekend. Make a project out of corks and gift it to your wine night friend.
If you’re not the crafty type, local businesses would love to help you find gifts.
Check out hot cocoa bombs from the local cafe, or an amaryllis kit, homemade lefse or an art project subscription box.
If you’re still on the lookout for holiday gifts, Cambridge businesses are extending their shopping hours on Dec. 10, until 7 p.m. Holiday shopping local isn’t just for Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses have a lot to offer and could benefit from your support. Keep your dollars local and your gifts thoughtful.
We may not be handing each other gifts like years past. We may be leaving them on doorsteps or sending them through the mail.
But we still have the chance to create something unique, and to show the people we care about that they are on our minds.
