Oct. 14 Community Briefs

Our House Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Our House Senior Living, in Cambridge, is inviting the community to join in its Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Community members are invited to drop off decorated pumpkins at Our House, 201 W. Madison St., through the month of October. Residents will be the judges.
The rules and guidelines are on Our House’s Facebook page, or call (608) 423-9961. Participating community members are asked to take a selfie when dropping off their pumpkins and to use the hashtag #OurHouseSeniorLivingPumpkincontest when they post.
Come and join the fun and help bring some smiles and laughter Our House residents.
Deerfield Elementary School Computer Buddies Dane County’s Computer Buddy Program is coming to Deerfield Elementary school this fall and looking for volunteers age 55 and older to participate.
RSVP of Dane County’s Computer Buddy Program is a virtual Pen Pal Program. Volunteers are matched with students and correspond in pen pal fashion weekly or biweekly via computer. All correspondence is monitored by the RSVP program and volunteers are background checked. Volunteers don’t have to live in Deerfield.
The correspondence provides the opportunity for students to practice their writing and computer skills while fostering a positive relationship between the generations. Volunteers and area elementary students not only write about academics, but share their thoughts, feelings, and ideas.
Volunteers say that their biggest reward for participating in the program is communicating with a student with boundless enthusiasm and fresh ideas. It’s fun getting to know the children and to learn about what their school and home activities and interests are and interesting for them to learn about an older person, their lives and interests and accomplishments. Students say that that the best part of communicating with their volunteer is knowing that an adult takes interest in them and shares their wisdom and understanding.
The program does not involve a large time commitment — usually 20 to 30 minutes per week and the schedule is flexible. For more information contact Diana Jost at (608) 441-1393 or djost@rsvpdane.org
Rockdale Lutheran Meatball Supper canceled
For the second year, Rockdale Lutheran Church has decided not to hold its Meatball Supper, due to COVID-19. The Meatball Supper is usually held in October. The church hopes to bring the event back in 2022.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering Crossing Bridges, a five-week educational program for people who have mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner.
Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication, and have some guidance toward developing future plans.
This program will meet virtually every week on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. beginning November 10. There is an interview required to ensure you fit the requirements. For more information call (608) 232-3400 (ext 115) or email rkearney@alzwisc.org.
Cambridge alumni in Homecoming Parade
The Alumni Association would like to invite Cambridge High School alumni members to participate in the 2021 Homecoming Parade by walking along with other alumni members. The parade is Friday, Oct. 15 at 2:15. If you are interested in walking, please meet up with others in the Amundson Community Center parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Look for the alumni banner sign. Let your Cambridge spirit show and join us.
Memory screenings offered
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
For more information contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library
- November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3pm at the Watertown Senior Center
- December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge and Jefferson Counties is hosting a 6-week-long virtual workshop, Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Participants can join in from home. The cost is free, with a $10 suggested donation for a workbook if possible. Dates are Wednesdays Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Participants will learn to reduce their stress, improve their self confidence, better communicate their feelings, make tough decisions and local helpful resources. To register call (920) 386-3580.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
Volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers are needed in the Cambridge area. Volunteers pick up meals in Cambridge at 11:15 a.m. and deliver to 6 to 10 patrons, for a total time commitment of about two hours. Volunteers typically give one or two days per quarter, but that is flexible. For more information on scheduling or with other questions contact Willerup Church at (608) 423-3777 or email secretary@willerupumc.org.