In response to critical staffing shortages the Cambridge area (and the country), a Cambridge village-wide hiring event is being held today, Wednesday, July 28, from 3-6 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge.
It follows similar, well-attended event held in June at the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
- No appointment required
- Casual dress is okay
- Parents may bring their kid(s)
- Bring a resume (recommended but not required)
- Interviews will be conducted on the spot.
