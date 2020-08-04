The national conversation about race that began in the spring has since sparked local talk and even some action on equity.
We hope that momentum continues.
It arose here in early June, when more than 100 people turned out for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge.
In mid-June, Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay and Deerfield School District Superintendent Michelle Jensen, along with 18 other area superintendents, signed a letter advocating for equitable education practices in Dane County schools.
Soon after that, the Cambridge School Board announced it would be examining its policies on race, especially regarding bullying. Curriculum changes were possible, the school board said, and interest emerged about a race-focused student group at Cambridge High School.
In late July, the Cambridge School Board voted to ban wearing or displaying the Confederate flag on school property.
Meanwhile, in Deerfield in June, a group of DHS alumni brought a petition to the school board asking that racism at its schools be addressed. Alumni cited a lack of diversity in Deerfield and a “colorblind” curriculum that they said didn’t focus on the experiences or history of people of color.
Their petition included eight recommendations to the school board: editing the district’s mission statement to include racial equity and diversity; creating a task force; offering professional development for staff; punishing racist behavior; holding diversity training; updating history and literature curriculum to include more diverse content; celebrating a day of diversity; and celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Deerfield School Board went on to add racial equity as a standing item for discussion on it monthly committee of the whole meetings. The board has since floated the idea of creating a committee on racial equity to focus on professional development, hiring and recruiting, and curriculum. It has tentatively discussed updating the consequences for racist behavior on school property.
And at its Aug. 3 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Deerfield School Board spent about 45 minutes in a professional development session on race, specificallly geared toward school board members. The learning is set to continue at upcoming board meetings.
In this pandemic summer, school districts have a lot on their plates as they plan for how to begin and sustain the fall term.
That our local school boards, administrators, staff and even alumni have committed on top of all that to talking about race, and that some movement has already occurred, is commendable.
Navigating the pandemic will necessarily remain at the forefront of school district decision making, but we hope the racial equity conversation isn’t obscured by it. It needs to continue.
We are concerned, too, that the national conversation on race could fade in the build-up to the November presidential election, and that other distractions could also affect the commitment to local action.
We look to those who began talking about race locally in June to continue pushing ahead toward lasting, meaningful change.
And we look to Cambridge and Deerfield community members to get behind these important efforts.
