The Cambridge Area Lions Club is hosting its Fisheree on Lake Ripley starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Registration, drawings and drinks will be at J & T Bait Shanty II, located at N4098 Marina Lane in Cambridge. Registration costs $5 per class, including Pan fish, Bass, Walleye and Northern. There will be a cash and bucket raffle drawing at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Call (608) 423-2117 for more information.
March 4: Spring Bowling Night
Join the Cambridge Lions for its Spring Bowling Night on Friday, March 4 for Scotch Doubles Nine Pin Tap from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 WI-12, Cambridge. Cost is $30 per couple. Activities will include silent auction, raffles, Red Head Pin gambling for raffle tickets, door prizes and more. Sign up at Lake Ripley Lanes or call (608) 423-3233 for more information about the event or how to donated to the raffles or auction.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 17 — Feb. 28: Wild Winter Family Fun challenge
Reading! Music! Movies! Family activities! These are all part of the Deerfield Public Library’s Wild Winter Family Fun Challenge, and they invite the public to join. This is a hybrid challenge, which means those interested can pick up part of the challenge at the library, and then do the other part of it on Beanstack. Everyone who completes the challenge gets a prize, and also gets entered into a drawing for a grand prize. Register for the Beanstack part of the challenge at deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org, and then head to the library to pick up the other part. The challenge runs through Jan. 17 — Feb. 28.
Jan. 29: Trailblazers Sledding Party
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers are hosting its 7th annual sledding party on Saturday, Jan. 29th from 10 a.m. until dusk. Kids of all ages are welcome to go with an accompanying adult. A rope pull will be provided for the youngsters and their sleds to be pulled back up the hill on the north facing slope. The downstairs bar area of the clubhouse will be open for all to go in, warm up and enjoy food. During that time, the 3rd annual Downhill Bar Stool Races will be held. Rules for the event can be found on Utica Nora’s Facebook page. The day of events will take place at Deerfield Rod and Club located at 4373 Rod and Gun Club Ln. For questions, contact uticanora@hotmail.com.