Clayton Mathwig had three hits including a pair of doubles for Deerfield in a 9-1 win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, May 20.
Cal Fisher went 6 2/3 innings to earn the decision, allowing one earned run on five hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Austin Anderson added three hits for the Demons, who improved to 11-2 on the season.
DEERFIELD 9, PALMYRA-EAGLE 1
Palmyra-Eagle*000*000*1*—*1*5*1
Deerfield*240*201*x*—*9*9*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (L; 4-9-8-8-5-4), Carpenter (2-0-1-1-3-2); D: Fisher (W; 6.2-5-1-1-11-3), Drobac (0.1-5-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Issacsen 2x3 (2B), Jrolf (2B); D: Mathwig 3x3 (2 2B), Anderson 3x4.